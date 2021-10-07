All Brides Beautiful in Hudson recreates wedding dress lost in fire

The personal loss in the fire was devastating.

Pam Crawford lost a brother and nephew when flames in 1984 consumed her parents Euclid’s home.

She also lost her wedding dress which was kept at home for safekeeping.

So when Pam lost her parents and a sister in the past year, her daughter, Candace Remington, wanted to do something special for her.

Many wedding photos were also lost in the blaze decades earlier, so Remington thought it would be good to restore a part of the day where his parents pledged their love in good times and in bad times.

At first, Remington said, she thought it would be cool to recreate her mother’s wedding dress and present it to her on the Chardon couple’s 40th anniversary.

It was a task beyond her own abilities, so she began to contact people who make such dresses for a living or teach others how to do it.

One of the places she called the Virginia Marti Fashion School at North Coast College in Lakewood.

And coincidentally, one of the school’s assistant instructors heard about the unusual request and was puzzled.

Sadie Wallack, also co-owner of All beautiful brides in Hudson, specializes in modifying and reinventing wedding dresses and even creating from scratch.

Wallack said she was so moved by the family’s story and the daughter’s love for her mother that she agreed to tackle the project.

At first, they talked about recreating a life-size replica of the wedding dress.

But Wallack said they decided it might prove impractical and would just be put away in a closet.

Instead, she said they chose to create a miniature version.

It sounds pretty straightforward.

Not really.

Creating a miniature wedding dress from scratch creates its own little issues which are actually quite large.

Wallack said the first problem was finding photographs that showed the fine details of the original dress.

As many photos were lost in the fire, she said, she had to send the few remaining photos to be restored so that she could distinguish the exact details of the dress down to the lace pattern at the top. size and style of the buttons.

To complicate matters further, there was not a single piece of fabric left or even a pattern to follow.

Wallack had to scour the restored photographs to find a pattern on her own.

The new design was hand drawn first and created on paper and then pieced together to make sure everything fits and looks perfect.

“I have to figure out how these puzzle pieces fit together to form a pattern for the dress,” she said.

In some ways, Wallack said, that was the easier part as the next more difficult task was to find the fabric, lace and buttons that matched the original dress which was, in his words, a design. rather “complicated”.

After working on more dresses than she can count in a day, she first examined her growing collection of pieces and leftover pieces from previous projects that are stored in closets at her Streetsboro home.

Nothing seemed right.

She even considered American Girl dresses to no avail because when working in miniature, the patterns have to be smaller and more subtle.

Wallack said she browsed websites specializing in wedding dress fabrics and finally found what she was looking for on Etsy, where artists were selling handmade or vintage items and wedding supplies. ‘crafts for special projects.

With the deadline looming for the dress to be made in time for the couple’s birthday party in September, Wallack said, she spent hours putting the dress together and also working on a hand-drawn portrait of the couple. based on a photo taken on their wedding day.

In many ways, this project was perhaps one of the most difficult she’s ever undertaken, other than when a couple brought several generations of family wedding dresses and wanted to combine them into one.

The end result was tearful.

Wallack said she was crying.

Remington said she was crying.

And Remington’s mother also cried when she was unveiled at a family reunion in Geauga County.

In the end, the miniature dress cost about what a fancy new wedding dress would cost in the Hudson bridal store.

But Remington said she used some of the money she inherited after her grandparents passed away to create an invaluable memory for her mother.

“She’s lost so much in her life,” Remington said. “I just wanted to get him something.”

Craig Webb can be reached at [email protected]