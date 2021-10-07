Walmart Hopes Hopes Children’s Clothing Boosts Fashion’s Credibility

Walmarts’ apparel ambitions are increasingly focused on younger consumers, children, as the retailer tries to expand its share of the apparel market through new clothing lines and new ones. collaborations.

The new Free Assembly Kids collection, which launched last week, includes nearly 50 styles priced at $ 6- $ 36, and follows a partnership earlier this year with interpolated brand Justice to add clothing and accessories to Walmart.com and about half of US retailers.

These efforts to appeal to children’s fashion senses, particularly the introduction of Free Assembly Kids, were seen by some as Walmart’s response to the Targets Cat & Jack line, as well as a shot at Kohls, Old Navy and other leaders in the category. Walmart has also spent the past year strengthening its adult clothing options, launching free-to-assemble men’s and women’s clothing last September and bringing in famous designer Brandon Maxwell as the creative director of two of its brands. House.

Through our continued strategy of expanding our assortment for our customers, we have shown that we are serious about establishing Walmart as a fashion destination, Denise Incandela, Senior Vice President of Women’s Group, High Brands and online at Walmart, said at the launch of Free Assembly.

Against Amazon

Even with the new fashion brands, however, the Arkansas heavyweight has struggled to make serious strides in capturing more clothing and apparel spending from consumers. Since the start of 2020, according to data from PYMNTS, Walmart’s market share increased only briefly in the spring and early summer of last year, shortly after the onset of the pandemic, before to drop to its lowest point in the second quarter of 2021.

Granted, Amazon’s apparel and apparel sales also took a while to take off when it made a concerted effort to get into fashion in 2016, but last year nearly 16% of clothing consumers spent six percentage points compared to 2019.

Granted, some of the growth is likely to come from the accelerated adoption of e-commerce over the past 18 months, but Amazon has also taken some strategic steps in recent years that have positioned it to capitalize on the digital desires of consumers. , including the launch of Amazon. Prime Wardrobe and personalized shopping service.

The big wardrobe refresh

The NPD Group said the U.S. apparel market was up 10% from 2019, generating $ 13.3 million more in revenue in the first eight months of this year than two years ago. years, and Mastercard SpendingPulse also reported earlier this week that clothing sales were up 56% year-over-year in September and up 15.6% on a two-year stack.

But as consumers continue to refresh their wardrobes after their pandemic loneliness, they may be looking to retailers best known for their style expertise. Levi Strauss & Co., for example, saw its revenue jump 156% in the second quarter of this year and 41% in the third quarter, while Nordstrom reported a 101% year-over-year increase in its sales in the second quarter, although net sales were down 6% from 2019.

Plus, this isn’t Walmart’s first attempt to get more fashionable. In 2011, the retail giant closed an office in New York’s clothing district and pulled ads from Vogue magazine when initiatives didn’t go as planned. And in 2019, Walmart sold ModCloth, an online fashion site suitable for young women, just over two years after acquiring it because the business was not profitable.

This time around, however, Walmart says it has received great feedback on its expanding fashion options, and the fact that its addition of children’s clothing to an established adult line may be a sign that the chain of box stores is ready to continue to invest in the long term space. But that probably depends on Walmart’s ability to deliver on its vision and whether consumers have room in their closets.