Haute couture futurism defined hair at SS22 catwalks





Each season as fashion month rolls around, we're tempted to try out a hair trend that we would have laughed at before (now we nod in appreciation and run to our laptops looking for hacks. at home on Google). Razor-sharp space buns with sharp edges? Yes please. Match your hair color to the exact shade of your outfit? Sure. In fact, why the hell didn't we think about it before? No more loose hair "I just woke up like this", for SS22, it is about showing that we have spent hours straightening our hair to the extreme. In fact, whether it's slicked back, styled, colored or slicked back, the future is totally intentional. A little Y2K, a little 'Year 3000', a lot of haute couture futurism. Whatever you choose, make it extreme and definitely don't land in the middle. Alessandro Viero Maybe it's the start of a new cultural mood like the next one Matrix the movie is getting ready to hit movie screens, or maybe it's because everyone we talk to is watching the dystopian world of Squid game and we have a change in mind, but hair at ES22 saw the future of hair and it was a bold new era. From pastel wigs brushing the nose at Loewe to the scorching purple and green hues seen at Valentino, both conjured up by hairstylist Guido Palau, multi-colored hair was back in full force. Even references to flashback had futurism at its core, with nods to Leeloo in Fifth element hyper copper bob, the iconic bubblegum pink wig by Scarlett Johansen in Lost in translation, the fringe of flamingos of Natalie Portman in Closer – and dare we say it, even a touch of lilac bob from Miley Cyrus as Ashley O in Black mirror all hitting the trail. Alessandro Viero Philippe Fortis At Rick Owens, hairstylist Duffy glued strands of hair to the models' faces using gel for an ultra shiny, otherworldly finish. In London, Richard Quinn used the legendary skills of Sam McKnight to create a chunky, slicked back updo subdivided in a new twist on the wet fashion week look that wouldn't look out of place in Star Trek. Think on the contrary of discreet half-pandemic hair. Now hyper polished, high maintenance, high concept hair has arrived. Victor VIRGILE Even space buns got a less literal update at fashion favorite Nensi Dojaka thanks to hairstylist Syd Hayes. "We added that kind of futuristic element with razor-sharp edges," Hayes told ELLE. "It gives the face a clean look, pulling it to the edges like faux Botox, alluding to an almost alien glam sophistication." We are getting fat Sex education's Lily and her space buns but make it a high fashion energy. Kate Green / BFC To get the look, Hayes used gel all over the ponytail, then we put the ponytail really high at the top of the head where your skull flattens out. Then I split it in half and twisted it in different directions so that when you wrap the two strands around each other it looks a bit like a chain. Finally, I left the ends out of the bun tied and sprayed them with hairspray before smoothing them out for razor sharp edges. Studio Line Invisi'Hold Gel Normal Cordless hair straightener 9000 Flyaway kit with me Larry King Hair Care £ 19.00 Can we remove it? Not clear. But are we going to try? Almost certainly.

