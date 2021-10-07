8 Sweatpants We Want From The Squid Game





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Retailers The recent sensation of the Netflix series Squid gameis a Korean thriller. But one thing that stood out beyond the wilderness of the episodes was the uniforms of the Squid Game players and the masked soldiers. Players wore green tracksuits labeled with their number and white stripes, and soldiers wore red overalls. As bloody as the spectacle might have been, there was nothing brutal about the uniforms; in fact, tracksuits have always been a cute and casual option for an outfit. Halloween is approaching, and I’m sure to see tons of Squid game costumes, but it doesn’t have to be a disguised vacation to wear a tracksuit. They can be dressed up with heels, dressed up with sneakers, or worn at home for Zoom meetings. From the OG Adidas tracksuit to the dressier, wide-legged options, here are a few pieces that eerily resemble the Squid game uniforms of the players. Pair it with a blazer for a date or with a denim jacket for a casual outing. You can never go wrong with classic Adidas. These olive pants have a nice twist on the brand’s original track pants. The sweatpants have a super relaxed fit, but they add a little extra pizzazz to the look. It’s the holy grail of streetwear sweatpants; a bit pricey, but worth it. I can’t remember how many velor tracksuits I had in my closet in the 2000s, but it was really a lot. A Y2K game would definitely require velor sweatpants. They aren’t green like the players’ pants, but they’re pretty much the same, and the Zaras sweatpants are more than comfy. If you’re in the market for your Halloween costume, let’s go and it can double as an outfit for Saturday afternoon races. They’re almost 100 percent identical to player costumes, right down to the shade of green. The Daily Paper sweatpants are some of the most comfortable I have ever owned; they are on a weekly rotation in my closet. These are not quite the Squid game green, but the mint hue is a nice option for a set of tracks. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

