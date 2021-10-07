Cartoon sneakers could make a comeback

Those who pay attention to the Paris Fashion Week catwalks will have seen Lanvins’ collaboration with DC Comics and Balenciagas teaming up with The simpsons. It was impossible to miss, as was the (re) emerging trend of cartoon sneaker collaborations.

Brands that collaborate with cartoon and comic book franchises are nothing new. Early 2000s Marvel BAPE Pack includes some of the most sought-after BAPE-STAs, while Vans single-handedly has collaborated with people likeToy story,Sponge Bob SquarePants, Marvel (many times) and Disney, to name a few. However, with more and more large collaborations between the two worlds emerging recently, two of which were on display in Paris, it feels like they were at the start of a developing trend.

Lanvin didn’t just collaborate with DC Comics, the luxury brand took its most popular shoe in ages and placed huge Cat Woman and Batman heads where the tongue should be. BalenciagasThe simpsonslink up, although not technically a product collaboration, is a partnership made from the same fabric. So although there is no real Balenciaga x The simpsonsproduct, the characters of the shows have again played a decisive role in the collections reveal.

Other brands have also recently tapped cartoon and comic book franchises for collaborations. adidas has released a range of The simpsons sneakers, including the adidas ZX 10,000 Krusty Burger and Ned Flanders-inspired McCarten, and cartoonish adidas collaborations Jeremy Scotts are reissued.

Palace and Vans also recently teamed up in a collaboration that saw Jeremy the Duck become the focal point of the very first Vans collaboration of London streetwear staples. And, a little longer ago, Nike Basketball brought in SpongeBob SquarePants for a very successful collection that used the Kyrie 5 as a canvas.

That’s not to say you’re going to see cartoon sneaker collaborations on every fashion show or drop day, but there’s enough smoke to take note. And where there is smoke, there is usually fire.

It makes perfect sense for brands to exploit these kinds of franchises for sneaker collaborations. Whenever a brand licenses a brand or collaborates with a comic book or cartoon franchise, the resulting sneaker immediately becomes relevant to a whole new set of consumers. The collaboration opens doors for fans of the franchise, many of whom are even bigger collectors than sneakerheads, and buy anything related to their favorite show or characters. This happened when adidas collaborated with Dragon Ball Z in 2018. The sneakers were slightly in the shoes, and it was fans of the iconic anime who went crazy for the sneakers on drop day. The same has happened with the Game of Thrones x adidas Ultraboost collection.

Plus, most of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters have been comic book franchises. Before the crown, the Marvels films were consistently breaking box office records. Some of the greatest moments in pop culture arose from these films. By collaborating with such properties, sportswear brands at the very least ensure a captive audience. At worst, they’ve tied the product to a winning horse and are selling more than they would have done through the additional exposure. If all goes according to plan, however, brands look to the ultimate cash cow and (potentially) future Grail status.

Balenciaga x The Simpsons and, to a lesser extent, Lanvin x DC Comics stole Paris Fashion Week. We wouldn’t be surprised to see other brands follow in their footsteps and relaunch a new cycle of the formidable sneaker x comic franchise collaboration. Sneakersheads are, after all, nerds in their own right.

Buy more shoes at Highsnobiety Shop

To stay on top of everything the sneaker world has to offer, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow along. @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up for our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.