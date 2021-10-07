Fashion
Cartoon sneakers could make a comeback
Those who pay attention to the Paris Fashion Week catwalks will have seen Lanvins’ collaboration with DC Comics and Balenciagas teaming up with The simpsons. It was impossible to miss, as was the (re) emerging trend of cartoon sneaker collaborations.
Brands that collaborate with cartoon and comic book franchises are nothing new. Early 2000s Marvel BAPE Pack includes some of the most sought-after BAPE-STAs, while Vans single-handedly has collaborated with people likeToy story,Sponge Bob SquarePants, Marvel (many times) and Disney, to name a few. However, with more and more large collaborations between the two worlds emerging recently, two of which were on display in Paris, it feels like they were at the start of a developing trend.
Lanvin didn’t just collaborate with DC Comics, the luxury brand took its most popular shoe in ages and placed huge Cat Woman and Batman heads where the tongue should be. BalenciagasThe simpsonslink up, although not technically a product collaboration, is a partnership made from the same fabric. So although there is no real Balenciaga x The simpsonsproduct, the characters of the shows have again played a decisive role in the collections reveal.
Other brands have also recently tapped cartoon and comic book franchises for collaborations. adidas has released a range of The simpsons sneakers, including the adidas ZX 10,000 Krusty Burger and Ned Flanders-inspired McCarten, and cartoonish adidas collaborations Jeremy Scotts are reissued.
Palace and Vans also recently teamed up in a collaboration that saw Jeremy the Duck become the focal point of the very first Vans collaboration of London streetwear staples. And, a little longer ago, Nike Basketball brought in SpongeBob SquarePants for a very successful collection that used the Kyrie 5 as a canvas.
That’s not to say you’re going to see cartoon sneaker collaborations on every fashion show or drop day, but there’s enough smoke to take note. And where there is smoke, there is usually fire.
It makes perfect sense for brands to exploit these kinds of franchises for sneaker collaborations. Whenever a brand licenses a brand or collaborates with a comic book or cartoon franchise, the resulting sneaker immediately becomes relevant to a whole new set of consumers. The collaboration opens doors for fans of the franchise, many of whom are even bigger collectors than sneakerheads, and buy anything related to their favorite show or characters. This happened when adidas collaborated with Dragon Ball Z in 2018. The sneakers were slightly in the shoes, and it was fans of the iconic anime who went crazy for the sneakers on drop day. The same has happened with the Game of Thrones x adidas Ultraboost collection.
Plus, most of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters have been comic book franchises. Before the crown, the Marvels films were consistently breaking box office records. Some of the greatest moments in pop culture arose from these films. By collaborating with such properties, sportswear brands at the very least ensure a captive audience. At worst, they’ve tied the product to a winning horse and are selling more than they would have done through the additional exposure. If all goes according to plan, however, brands look to the ultimate cash cow and (potentially) future Grail status.
Balenciaga x The Simpsons and, to a lesser extent, Lanvin x DC Comics stole Paris Fashion Week. We wouldn’t be surprised to see other brands follow in their footsteps and relaunch a new cycle of the formidable sneaker x comic franchise collaboration. Sneakersheads are, after all, nerds in their own right.
Buy more shoes at Highsnobiety Shop
To stay on top of everything the sneaker world has to offer, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow along. @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up for our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/cartoon-sneakers-trend-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]