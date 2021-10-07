Girl couldn’t afford a dreamy prom dress so her date learned to sew and made it from scratch





When a girl couldn’t afford the ball gown she desperately wanted, her date came in to help. He learned to sew and made her a masterpiece that won over everyone and straight out of a fairy tale. In 2019, a prom in Indiana saw a college student don a stunning blue dress. The outfit was fit for a princess, but the backstory is what made it really special. Senior Addi Rust got a huge surprise with her prom date Parker Smith. Smith, who was a junior at the time, had no experience in sewing and tailoring. The dress her date wanted was out of her price range, so she comically said he should make her a ball gown. The couple laughed at the suggestion at first. THE DRESS TAKEN MONTHS TO MAKE Moments later, Smith told Rust he was going to attempt to make adressfor her after all. He sketched the design and worked on the garment for months. With some advice from her grandmother, the dress came to life. The night before the dance, Smith was adding more stones. He blames his perfectionism for it, but it all ended up paying off. Rust saw her dress take shape over the months, but that didn’t stop her from getting emotional in the end. THE DAUGHTER WAS EMUAL TO Tears The first time she saw the final dress, she was moved to tears. Smith was delighted with the result, so much so that he continued to design. The youngster plans to continue his studies in the field of costume design and musical theater. Smith’s ultimate dream is to work as a costume designer for Broadway productions. Looking at her prom masterpiece, this dream might not be far-fetched. Internet users were also impressed with his work. An user called the “perfect” design. Another member of the online community praised him for the effort and for helping his friend. The user wrote: “Very nice dress, I must say. A very talented guy. And a good friend.” People also said the girl was lucky to have Smith as a friend. One person said they believe their friendship will last a lifetime. The commentator noted: “What a special friendship! I have had friends for over 30 years since childhood and I cherish every moment. Continue to take care of each other …” Someone elsedeclared: “I just wanted to say that you did a very, very beautiful job on the dress. Any woman would be very lucky to have a young man like you in her life.” Others shared that their attempts and experiences with conception were very different. An user noted: “Wow! The most I have ever done was an apron in 8th grade! You’re superb ! Rust was certainly grateful that his date was such a talented and caring person!

