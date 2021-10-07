Student in leg brace calls school dress code after having to change shorts





A student wearing a leggings called her high school dress code after being told she broke the rules by wearing shorts. This week, Kyleigh, whose name is @kyles ._. w on TikTok, addressed the incident in a viral video shared on the app, where she shared a photo of the brace she’s wearing due to a torn meniscus and the shorts she wore to school with the caption: How are you going to dress someone who can’t even wear pants? Now I miss almost my whole class for this BS. In the comments, the TikTok user confirmed that his school asked him to change his shorts because the hems of the clothes must reach six inches above the knee. I had to put on workout leggings and now my corset is slipping and had to readjust it six times today to even walk, she added. The video, which has since been viewed over 50,000 times, prompted various suggestions from other TikTok users, with one viewer recommending that Kyleigh wear jeans or leggings over shorts, to which she explained that she cannot put jeans on the brace, and cannot wear the panties, as that defeats the purpose, nor can she wear leggings because they are too slippery. The teenager also said her school dress code prohibited pajama pants, after another bystander suggested she try on men’s pajama pants. We can’t wear any kind of pajama clothes to school, she revealed, while explaining to another user that she can’t wear sweatpants because it’s way too hot where she lives. . While some viewers tried to make suggestions, others expressed dismay at the alleged dress code violation by Kyleigh, one person writing: They do everything but allow students to learn, I swear. How is it possible? another person asked, while someone else joked: Your casting is too revealing. In response to a comment that questioned Kyleigh’s parents’ reaction to the violation, the teenager said her parents were so angry. In a follow-up video, Kyleigh revealed that she returned to school the next day in her father’s shorts, which came to her knees. I’m literally wearing my dad’s shorts right now, she wrote. This isn’t the first time students have taken to TikTok to speak out against strict dress codes at school, as two students previously wore the same outfit to prove the rules are sexist. The independent contacted Kyleigh for comment.

