Fashion
Must Read: Dotdash To Acquire Meredith, How Black Fashion Fair Honors Black Designers
These are the stories that make the fashion headlines Thursday.
Dotdash will acquire Meredith
Dotdash from Barry Diller – who owns Byrdie, Brides, and MyDomaine, among other sites – acquires People, In the style and Weekly entertainment editor Meredith, WWD reports. Following the deal, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, the two companies will come together to form Dotdash Meredith, under the leadership of Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel. {WWD}
How Black Fashion Fair honors black designers past, present and future
VogueAlexis Bennett by Alexis Bennett highlights the work of Antoine Gregory’s Black Fashion Fair, which not only highlights emerging black design talents and sells their products, but also serves as an educational resource, with a comprehensive repertoire of designers, editorials and an upcoming scholarship program. {Vogue}
What it’s like to cover fashion week without ever feeling really included
For Refinery29, Gianluca Russo writes about the inclusivity of size at Fashion Week – or, rather, the lack of it – from the perspective of the people who work and cover it: journalists, photographers, hairdressers and more. “It’s very disheartening because I know that this brand that I cover and write about doesn’t satisfy me,” Kayla Boyd, editor at BuzzFeed, told him. {Refinery29}
How “Rebelde” Fashion Inspired a Latinx Pop-Punk Generation
Ana Escalante reports on the impact of the Y2K pop-punk fashion of the Mexican teen TV show “Rebelde” and the band RBD (for the uninitiated: start here), for Harper’s Bazaar. {Harper’s Bazaar}
