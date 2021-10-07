Beyonc’s Custom Black Dress at “The Harder They Fall” London Premiere – WWD

Beyoncé brought her unusual style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”
The music icon attended the film’s premiere on Wednesday night in London, wearing a personalized look from Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The bodycon black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical sculptural bustier.
Beyoncé teamed the look with black sunglasses, a crystal-embellished clutch from Judith Leiber and diamond jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz. She attended the premiere, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, with her husband Jay-Z, who wore a black Tom Ford tuxedo. Beyoncé shared photos of herself and Jay-Z on Instagram, taking a closer look at her custom dress.
The singer has worn other looks designed by Sahiti before, including a bodycon red dress with a thigh slit she wore in January 2020. Sahiti’s designs have also been worn by Chrissy Teigen, Winnie Harlow, Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner, who wore a crystal-embellished dress in her campaign for her recently launched Kylie Baby brand.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z were joined by other stars on the red carpet including Regina King, Idris Elba, Kid Cudi, Regé-Jean Page and more. Jay-Z is one of the film’s producers and co-wrote the music.
The couple were recently approached by Tiffany & Co. to showcase the jeweler’s new campaigns, marking the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z have appeared together in an advertising campaign. In the ad, Beyoncé wears the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, which is 128.54 carats in size. Beyoncé is one of four women to have worn the diamond, joining Lady Gaga, Audrey Hepburn and socialite Mary Whitehouse.
