Fashion giant Asos now offers paid time off and work-from-home options for staff going through menopause and pregnancy loss

Dinendra Haria / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images Asos will now offer staff paid time off and flexible working for several “health-related life events”.

This includes menopause, pregnancy loss, fertility treatments, and escape from domestic violence.

The fashion giant said the new policies were aimed at breaking “taboos around these issues.”

See more stories on the Insider business page. Popular clothing retailer Asos on Thursday announced an extensive support program, offering staff paid time off and flexible working for several “health-related life events,” including menopause and pregnancy loss. The policies also cover fertility treatment, cancer treatment, gender reassignment surgery, and domestic violence escape. Women workers going through menopause have “the ability to work flexibly, take short-term time off or request to work from home,” the company said. Staff dealing with pregnancy loss such as abortion or miscarriages may take up to 10 days of paid leave, applying to both the person who was pregnant, her partner and a surrogate mother, optionally. According to Asos, the policy recognizes “that the impact and grief of pregnancy loss is felt by individuals, couples and families as well as by the birth mother.” Staff faced with broader health events and other life events such as cancer treatment, gender reassignment surgery and domestic violence escape are offered up to six weeks of paid leave . Additional paid leave of “five days per cycle” is available to staff undergoing fertility treatment. “Fertility procedures can be very intrusive and often exhausting,” Asos said. “They can wreak havoc physically, emotionally and mentally.” The policies go into effect Thursday, affecting more than 3,800 Asos employees, most of whom are based in the UK. “We all face unexpected challenges in life, and these can sometimes create very difficult circumstances that mean we have to step back or change the way we work,” said Asos CEO Nick Beighton, in a press release. The story continues Earlier this year, Asos bought Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT in a $ 364 million deal. The retailer only sells its products online and hasn’t bought the brands physical stores – putting thousands of retail jobs at risk, Grace Dean from the insider reported. The fashion giant underlying retail sales in June grew 20% year-over-year with more than 26 million active customers. Read the original article on Business intern

