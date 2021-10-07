Menswear stirs controversy as it breaks gender norms and becomes more fluid





The extravagant looks from the Met Galas once again challenged gender identity in fashion. The theme was American independence and mbeer celebrities like Troye Sivan, Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi and others flaunted their American freedom by donning dresses, quilts, skirts and other feminine-inspired accessories. The continuing trend of the 2019 Met Gala, which included names like Odell Beckham, Jr. wearing a skirt, showed that we still have a long way to go before we achieve non-judgmental inclusiveness. Harry Styles helped break down the barrier and stigma of seeing this topic as anything other than a way to be creative and expressive through clothing. In 2020, Styles became the first solo man to appear on the cover of Vogue, while gracefully showing off a Gucci design. ball gown. The coverage quickly sparked discussions online about whether or not it’s socially acceptable for men to wear clothes designed for women. Conservative commentator Candace Owens took center stage by declaring on social media that our nation’s manhood was compromised by such progressiveness and fabricated the movement for bring back more virile men. Styles responded to this with a Instagram post and then denounced the refusal to wear female clothes. Do not wear [something] because it’s women’s clothing, you’re ruling out a whole world of great clothes, Styles said in an interview with Variety. The Styles fashion agenda continues to prove to society that men can look great in anything. While it’s easy to think that clothes shouldn’t cause such negativity, there is still a long way to go to reverse the social norm. The singer isn’t the only one pioneering colorful and feminine styles in fashion. Other artists are finally starting to explore the expansive freedom that comes with a genderless fashion sense. Rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug have gone a long way in de-stigmatizing such choices in a community where things like fashion are stubbornly considered taboo. The three artists are known for develop a unique fashion style with unconventional looks that would have been rejected in the past. In my world you can be a gangsta with a dress or you can be a gangsta with loose pants. I feel like there’s no gender, said Young Thug in a Calvin Klein campaign video. While the media have kept the subject in the spotlight and the public reaction seems to be positive, people still express their rejection of a society where men can wear whatever they want. Much of it stems from homophobia and insecurity, and much of the backlash comes from the outdated thought that doing something like this takes away a man’s manhood; but there is nothing manly about being put in a state of discomfort by a simple choice of fashion. We need to stop looking at clothing and fashion from a prehistoric gender perspective. From Heavy Metal to Dennis Rodman, David Bowie and Prince, nail painting, makeup and colorful dresses have always been part of the meaning and originality of men’s fashion. In an industry where expression and exclamation are essential, why put such a limit?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hilltopviewsonline.com/24254/viewpoints/mens-fashion-causes-controversy-as-it-breaks-gender-norms-becoming-more-fluid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos