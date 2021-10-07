Fashion Fusion: fashionable Latina country singer Leah Turners

We love country singer-songwriter Leah Turner not only for her country-mex music, but also for her sense of style.

We can’t get enough of singer-songwriter Leah Turner. Cowgirl / country vaquera with lots of bangs with some sassy Tabasco shakes, she is gorgeous and talented and swims in style from boots to toe to feather in her hat.

She was generous enough to let us create her cool new song Vaquera and the Cowboy and use it as the soundtrack for the behind-the-scenes video from our last fashion shoot. And she took some time during the busy period of releasing her new EP, Lost in translation, talk to THIS on his sense of style.

We’ve got the fashion items for you, and the Stylish Turners Reading List to get you started.

Cowboys & Indians: Your mother was a jewelry designer and a ballerina. What was it like growing around your creativity? How did she influence you?

Lea Turner: Both my parents are creative. My mom gave me her guitar, my first guitar. I still have it! She performed and sang, but her love was dancing, and later started her jewelry business, Paloma

Drawings (paloma means dove, and doves represent peace). His lineage is very earthy, Mexican and Western, and it all started in New Mexico, where my father is from. They were making and selling Indian jewelry back then! It shows in my style: leather, turquoise, fringe with a little sparkle. We are Latinos. We love to shine!

THIS : You have a real sense of style. How do you describe your taste for fashion?

Turner: Thank you! I would describe it as grain and glamor. I love my bangs. I love my conchos. I love my boots. I always try to give my boots a little touch, whether it’s gold or silver spikes, chains, fringes or platforms. I love my cowboy hats, the classic cowboy hat shape, and my breeder shape. I always have a rose or a feather in my hat. Did you know that your hat shape or style signified who you were as a cowboy? The shape of your cowboy hat defines you as a person. Fairly important piece for the wardrobe.

THIS : What must be there for an outfit to work for you?

Turner: Shoes! I think the shoes make the outfit, tie the whole outfit together. Think about it: if you wear the wrong shoe for a certain outfit, the whole outfit is ruined. Shoes can take a t-shirt and jeans, the most basic outfit, and dress it up, dress it up, make it chic, or make it fun! The shoes are the chief outfit for me! They tell the outfit which direction it is going.

THIS : No fashion for you?

Turner: Make not watch what everyone thinks! You like this? Do you feel good there? Carry! You never know, you might start a trend. The rules of fashion were meant to be broken, that’s how you get the style, which I believe is personal to the individual.

THIS : Let’s talk about some favorite pieces: boots, jewelry, hats, jackets, dresses whatever! Tell us about your wardrobe.

Turner: My Jeffrey Campbell platform cowboy boots and those black gold toe cowboy boots. High hippie leather jacket with pearl and studs all along the arms. Any of my jeans that are concho, skinny legs, or boot cut. My personalized Travis Austin turquoise hat that has my grandma’s brooch, the bison coins my dad has had since he moved from New Mexico to California, and same written on it (Besame Mucho was my girls favorite song).

THIS : Designers / manufacturers you are looking for?

Turner: Manual. All the time!!! He is a Mexican designer who has made jackets, suits and dresses not only for Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker and Marty Stuart, but also for Post Malone and Lady Gaga. I almost died when he let me wear some of his pieces!

THIS : Who would you turn to for the perfect outfit for a big awards show?

Turner: My dream: Balmain or Ralph Lauren. And, of course, Manuel always.

THIS : Who makes your stage costumes and what do you like to wear when performing?

Turner: Manuel, Haute Hippie, my stylists Blakely Collier and Jennifer Kemp, but sometimes I sew stuff together because I love it and pray it doesn’t come undone during a high note !!! I used to concho my own jeans, I add fringes here and there! Basically I take anything and make it EXTRA!

THIS : What’s your go-to choice of clothes for a comfortable day or night?

Turner: Oversized T-shirt, Cutouts, Boots or Checked Vans. In the evening: boy’s shorts, tank top or large hooded sweatshirt depending on the weather!

THIS : How about a night out on the town for dinner and dancing?

Turner: Depends on where I am. I love myself faux leather Spanx pants! You can dress them, dress them; they keep everything in place, if you know what I mean! Typically high boots or a sexy heel, an effortless top, a leather jacket, hoops (always wear the hoops). The only thing I never leave without is my self-confidence. Even though I’m not feeling my best, I think about one thing I love about me and stick with it for the night!

THIS : And now for the musical style: we love a playlist of some of your favorites, including yours.

Once upon a time in Mexico Leah Turner

Sleep while I drive Trisha Yearwood

We always played this song when we went from rodeo to rodeo, except my mom and I were sleeping and dad was driving.

Vaquera and the cowboy Leah Turner

Most nights Kat and Alex

I love what they bring to country music. They are such a force, and their voice … dead!

Fuck the last bandoleros

I have been a fan of them for a very long time. They are actually the first I was introduced to of the new Latino generation in country music, they effortlessly blend the two worlds together.

Beyoncé Girls

I mean, where’s the lie? I love empowerment, and that’s what I’m here for.

Kiss me a lot Angela Aguilar

There have been so many amazing versions of this song recorded, but this one spoke to me. She is so young but so powerful. It’s so inspiring to me, because the heart always shines through. Age is just a number.

Cowgirls Including Cry Brooks & Dunn and Reba

It’s the story of my life, how I was brought up.

We all bleed red Ronnie Dunn

This brings me to what I always say, which is that if we can all start looking at the heart and not the outside, nothing will get lost in the translation. Our hearts are all the same color, just like the blood that flows through our veins.

What a man should know Lainey Wilson

I love this girl and her butt country !! We were inducted together into CMT Next Women of Country, and seeing all that she has accomplished is inspiring.

Tin Man Miranda Lambert

This song is so stripped down and so vulnerable! I don’t know of anyone who hasn’t felt hurt so deeply that they wish they had no heart.

You gonna love me hannah dasher

She is shameless herself and it is refreshing !!!!! I love this girl a whole lot.

Any song from Songs of my father Linda ronstadt

Not only is she Mexican-American like me, but she’s knocked down every door. She had numbers 1 in different genres. She was genderless, which is a dream. But in this particular set of songs, she was able to embrace her Mexican side and make a full Spanish album, something I would love to do!

I could fall in love Selena

I love the way she bounces in and out of Spanish and how she merged two worlds. I take a page from his book! She is an inspiration.

To know more Lea Turner, visit her website or connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.