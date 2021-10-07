Cloudflare escapes the copyrights of wedding dress sellers

Connect with us

  • Mon Cheri and Maggie Sottero accused Cloudflare of facilitating counterfeiting
  • Court says cybersecurity services do not contribute to counterfeiting

(Reuters) – Cyber ​​security firm Cloudflare Inc is not responsible for copyright infringements based on services it provided to websites that allegedly posted photos belonging to two wedding dress vendors without authorization, a federal court in San Francisco ruled.

Cloudflare’s performance improvement and security services did not materially contribute to the alleged abuse of Mon Cheri Bridals and Maggie Sottero Designs photos to sell counterfeit dresses, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said on Wednesday. .

“We believe this is a win for the internet,” a Cloudflare spokesperson said in an email Thursday. “The plaintiffs were seeking a new award of damages, and we believe this is unfounded, which would have ignored important differences between online service providers. “

Cloudflare attorney Jedediah Wakefield of Fenwick & West did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the dress vendors or their attorney Robert Owens of Owens & Gach Ray.

My Darling and Maggie Sottero for follow-up Cloudflare, based in San Francisco in 2018, alleging it helped facilitate a “massive internet plan” to advertise and sell counterfeit dresses by providing data caching, content delivery services to sites and security. Cloudflare’s terms of service say it will investigate violations and shut down business with repeat counterfeiters, but clothing vendors said they ignored thousands of takedown notices to avoid losing the violators’ business.

The sellers said that they and other bridal wear companies have successfully sued hundreds of counterfeit websites, but “it’s so easy and inexpensive for a counterfeiter to set up a new domain and move their business. illegal activities to a new site, that conventional efforts to tackle the problem are ineffective. “

Cloudflare supported in June that unlike search engines and peer-to-peer networks that courts have found responsible for contribution infringement, it does not help visitors find infringing material. He also said he could not take steps to prevent the alleged infringement.

Chabria said on Wednesday that Cloudflare was not responsible for the alleged breach.

“Merely providing services to a copyright infringer does not constitute a material contribution” to the infringement, Chhabria said. “On the contrary, liability in the Internet context arises when a party facilitates access to the offending websites in such a way as to significantly aggravate the underlying offense”, or if this constitutes “an essential step in the counterfeiting process “.

Chhabria said clothing vendors have not shown that Cloudflare’s security services or website performance improvements meet this standard.

“For example, the complainants have provided no evidence that faster load times (assuming they are faster) would likely result in many more violations than what would happen without Cloudflare,” Chhabria said.

Chhabria also said that Cloudflare could potentially be liable if its security services made it more difficult to report a breach, but “here the parties agree that Cloudflare will notify complainants of the identity of the host in response to receipt. a complaint for copyright infringement, in addition to forwarding the complaint to the host. “

The case is Mon Cheri Bridals LLC v. Cloudflare Inc, US District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3: 19-cv-01356.

For Mon Cheri and Maggie Sottero: Robert Owens of Owens & Gach Ray

For Cloudflare: Jedediah Wakefield of Fenwick & West

