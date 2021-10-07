Cloudflare escapes the copyrights of wedding dress sellers





Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Mon Cheri and Maggie Sottero accused Cloudflare of facilitating counterfeiting

Court says cybersecurity services do not contribute to counterfeiting The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. (Reuters) – Cyber ​​security firm Cloudflare Inc is not responsible for copyright infringements based on services it provided to websites that allegedly posted photos belonging to two wedding dress vendors without authorization, a federal court in San Francisco ruled. Cloudflare’s performance improvement and security services did not materially contribute to the alleged abuse of Mon Cheri Bridals and Maggie Sottero Designs photos to sell counterfeit dresses, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said on Wednesday. . “We believe this is a win for the internet,” a Cloudflare spokesperson said in an email Thursday. “The plaintiffs were seeking a new award of damages, and we believe this is unfounded, which would have ignored important differences between online service providers. “ Cloudflare attorney Jedediah Wakefield of Fenwick & West did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the dress vendors or their attorney Robert Owens of Owens & Gach Ray. My Darling and Maggie Sottero for follow-up Cloudflare, based in San Francisco in 2018, alleging it helped facilitate a “massive internet plan” to advertise and sell counterfeit dresses by providing data caching, content delivery services to sites and security. Cloudflare’s terms of service say it will investigate violations and shut down business with repeat counterfeiters, but clothing vendors said they ignored thousands of takedown notices to avoid losing the violators’ business. The sellers said that they and other bridal wear companies have successfully sued hundreds of counterfeit websites, but “it’s so easy and inexpensive for a counterfeiter to set up a new domain and move their business. illegal activities to a new site, that conventional efforts to tackle the problem are ineffective. “ Cloudflare supported in June that unlike search engines and peer-to-peer networks that courts have found responsible for contribution infringement, it does not help visitors find infringing material. He also said he could not take steps to prevent the alleged infringement. Chabria said on Wednesday that Cloudflare was not responsible for the alleged breach. “Merely providing services to a copyright infringer does not constitute a material contribution” to the infringement, Chhabria said. “On the contrary, liability in the Internet context arises when a party facilitates access to the offending websites in such a way as to significantly aggravate the underlying offense”, or if this constitutes “an essential step in the counterfeiting process “. Chhabria said clothing vendors have not shown that Cloudflare’s security services or website performance improvements meet this standard. “For example, the complainants have provided no evidence that faster load times (assuming they are faster) would likely result in many more violations than what would happen without Cloudflare,” Chhabria said. Chhabria also said that Cloudflare could potentially be liable if its security services made it more difficult to report a breach, but “here the parties agree that Cloudflare will notify complainants of the identity of the host in response to receipt. a complaint for copyright infringement, in addition to forwarding the complaint to the host. “ The case is Mon Cheri Bridals LLC v. Cloudflare Inc, US District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3: 19-cv-01356. For Mon Cheri and Maggie Sottero: Robert Owens of Owens & Gach Ray For Cloudflare: Jedediah Wakefield of Fenwick & West Blake brittain Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Contact him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/cloudflare-escapes-copyright-claims-wedding-dress-sellers-2021-10-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos