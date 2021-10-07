Best Daniel Craig James Bond Style Moments





After an excruciating wait, No time to die– the 26th installment of the James Bond franchise – will finally hit a movie theater near you on October 8 and bring with it Daniel Craig’s final spin as the famous secret agent. Craig’s journey as Bond spanned a staggering 15 years; During this period, movies and menswear fundamentally changed with exciting new results. Ahead of No time to die, we decided to host a fashion retrospective of Craig’s day, as Bond is a great way to honor the actor’s installments while also giving you a handful of key looks to emulate once he surrendered his license to kill. So with that in mind, here are the 10 best looks from Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond.

Casino Royale – Patterned shirt and undershirt Casino Royale talks about Bond becoming 007 – the man, the myth, the legend – so it’s fitting that one of the first sequences showcasing Craig’s take on the character would be when he wears a clearly off-duty look. The patterned shirt, undershirt, and khakis are decidedly casual for Bond, and this is one of the few times we’ll see Craig’s Bond go for something so stripped down throughout his tenure. It’s like saying that the normal life Bond had before he became 007 has now officially gone. This look is easily replicated at home with a patterned shirt from Ted Baker and a tight fitting undershirt from Mack Weldon. Ted Baker London Ginton Slim Fit Geometric AIRKNITx round neck undershirt Casino Royale – Swimsuit Craig’s Bond caused a sensation (literally!) When he stepped out of the water wearing these stunning La Perla swim shorts. La Perla is first and foremost a brand for women, but occasionally offers swimwear for men. Unfortunately, this particular model is quite difficult to find, but you can get another pair of Bond approved boxers in this Orlebar Brown shorts, which he would end up wearing in. Fall from the sky. Oh, and if you want to make sure you’re as shredded as Craig as you dramatically emerge from the ocean, maybe check out All Out Studios. Setter Riviera shorter swim shorts Casino Royale – Smoking As would be the case with all costumes and evening wear from the Craig era, Casino Royale marks the beginning of a story-rich relationship between this Bond and designer Tom Ford. Ford’s debut is in that awesome tuxedo Bond wears throughout the movie’s poker sequences. While Ford itself doesn’t offer a traditional tuxedo jacket this season, you can still grab a great jacket option from Indochino and splurge on Ford pants if you want. Black Indochino Hampton Tuxedo Jacket Tom Ford O’Connor Men’s Wool Tuxedo Pants neimanmarcus.com $ 1,320.00 Quantum of Consolation – Cardigan While I have not revisited Quantum of Consolation since its inception, I remember appreciating it more than its critical consensus at the time. Nonetheless, this remains a lesser entry into Craig’s canon. I think we can all agree, however, that a cardigan on a boat is still a flawless look. The version Craig wears is similar to this Tom Ford style, and you can get a semi-custom dress shirt to match Rowing Blazers. Tom Ford ribbed cashmere cardigan Rowing Blazers Plain Oxford Cotton Button Down Shirt Fall from the sky – Leather jacket and Khaki As well as being the best Bond film of Craig’s career, Fall from the sky has excellent outfits. Things kick off with the only other major ‘off duty’ look we’ve gotten from Craig, as he spends his time hiding rocking khakis and a killer leather jacket. While the jacket in the movie is much older, that’s just an excuse to pick an option like this from Taylor Stitch and wear it until its patina fades perfectly. Persimmons are about a dime a dozen, but we like the ones from J. Crew. Hangar Taylor Stitch Jacket J.Crew Tailored Fit Garment Dyed Five Pocket Trousers Fall from the sky – Gray pea coat and pants While Fall from the skyfrom the electrical section of Shanghai, Craig opts for gray pants and a striking pea coat. There is a funny story with the pea coat; Made by Alabama designer Billy Reid, the “Bond” pea coat takes its name not from the character but from the street of the brand’s flagship store in New York City. Craig liked the coat he wanted him to use in the movie enough – and now the coat is a staple of Reid’s offerings – so much so that it’s already sold out for the season on the brand’s website. You can always find . As for the gray pants, any tapered style will do, like Hugo Boss’s. Billy Reid Bond double-breasted wool pea coat with leather details Hugo Boss Katio Slim Fit Tapered cotton-blend twill chinos Fall from the sky – The “Skyfall” outfit Few cinematic looks have transcended the way the “Skyfall” look, with meticulous breakdowns on men’s clothing forums and inclusion on Instagram mood boards. Its popularity is due to the accessibility of the look and how easily it can go from the streets to a bar or even a date, while still making you look good while wearing it. You can snag the exact style of the Barbour jacket if you like and then pair it with a rich blue sweater or sweatshirt like this option from Todd Snyder. Barbour Ogston waxed jacket Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt Spectrum – Puffer and hiking shoes Frankly speaking, Spectrum doesn’t work when it comes to a narrative perspective. He’s a little bloated and tries too hard to tie together all of the disparate elements from Craig’s previous episodes. But, my god, the outfits are awesome. The first featured is a modern take on a classic Bond snow play piece. Dressed in a Tom Ford jacket that is both a turtleneck and a quilted gilet, this is a versatile and practical combination that suits Bond gadgets. The real star, however, are Bond’s Danner Mountain Pass boots; it’s one of the most economical ways to get a Bond approved style without having access to the MI6 budget. Tom Ford funnel-neck quilted wool ski jacket Danner Mountain Pass Boot Spectrum – Brown suit separates Looks like the separate costumes aren’t getting as much love as they should. Sure, it’s a little easier to just put on a full suit, but dividers can work just as well when you need to look classy but maybe want to go against the grain a bit. In Spectrum, Bond wears a brown ensemble on his arrival in Morocco. It’s a trendy appetizer before the main meal of his ivory tuxedo jacket – more on that in a second – it’s pretty easy to replicate. Take structured pants like this one from Sefr and pair them with this striking jacket from Sid Mashburn the next time you want to dress up without having to walk the nine yards. Sid Mashburn Kincaid No. 1 Patch Pocket Jacket Séfr Harvey slim-fit cotton-blend pants Spectrum – Ivory tuxedo jacket and bow tie Part of the fun of a franchise like the Bond films is how often the clothing choices are in conversation with each other. To know: almost every Bond has donned some version of an ivory tuxedo at one point or another. Craig’s choice in Spectrum is Tom Ford, naturally, with an incredibly striking diamond-shaped bow tie. Take advantage of Bond’s legacy the next time you go to a black tie event and wear an ivory tuxedo like this one from SuitSupply with this Bonobos bow tie, and people around you may very well be wondering if whether or not you have a license to kill. Off-White Lazio Tuxedo Jacket Bonobos Premium Silk Bow Tie Guillaume Goodman

William Goodman is a freelance writer specializing in pop culture, technology, gadgets, and style. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

