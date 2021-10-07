A mix of ‘hypnotic’ music arrives to soothe your Fashion Month jitters – WWD

HIGH MUSIC: “The bass is a therapy”, according to the American musician Johnny Jewel of the label Italians Do It Better, and formerly of the group Chromatics. “You can’t touch it, but you can feel its vibrations.”
An artistic collective known as EBIT, an acronym for Enjoy Being in Transition, will release a two-hour mix of “its dopamine-liberating, hypnotic and upbeat sound” on October 10 which is touted as “a sensory gift to the world. ‘fashion industry’ and a way to bring attention to World Mental Health Day.
Jewel created the playlist at the invitation of model and singer Soo Joo Park and DJ Michel Gaubert, who designs runway soundtracks for a multitude of fashion houses and designers.
Other fashion connections include M | M Paris, the French graphic designer duo of Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag who have worked for Loewe, Yohji Yamamoto, Balenciaga, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. (M | M made the cover for the Italians Do It Better mix.)
British DJ John Digweed will release the Jewel mix with a livestream on his Mixcloud page on Sunday at 7 p.m. KST, and will air it again the following weekend on his radio network Transitions, which is syndicated in 45 countries.
It will eventually settle permanently on the Mixcloud accounts of Digweed and Gaubert, who hail music as “a mood booster that never lets you down.”
EBIT’s mission is to advance the conversation about mental health in fashion, music and other artistic fields. Previous projects include mixes under the title “Blue Monday” by Gaubert, and a project by fashion photographer Glen Luchford.
