The Shows the Thing: creativity, emotion and experimentation on the slopes of spring 2022





Mykki Blanco and co. to Marni Photo: Acielle / Style du Monde Back in the room, it seemed to me that soaring above the crowd on the track required emotion and experimentation. Even better if the two went hand in hand, as they did at Francesco Rissos’ captivating Marni show in Milan, which combined audience participation (he dressed everyone who agreed with recycled archive material ), entertainment (Mykki Blanco was reading poetry and Szela was accompanied by a heavenly chorus on an original song by Dev Hynes) and a cast reflecting the multiplicity of the real world. What about fashion? It looked like the result of thoughtful work, not a factory sealed corporate product. Risso said his idea was to get back to practicing what we do, which is making clothes for people, one by one. The Paris prize for a runway redesign goes to Balenciaga, where the red carpet arrivals line was the show. Inside the Théâtre du Châtelet, we watched Cardi B, Lewis Hamilton and Isabelle Huppert, side by side with members of the Balenciaga studio, vamped for the cameras under the tents outside. The show’s mastermind, Creative Director Demna Gvasalia, echoed the masked look he wore to the Costume Institute ball in New York City, prompting my always-quick colleague Luke Leitch to dub the production the Meta Gala. . And that was not all. Once Gvasalia and co. had taken place, we watched the premiere of a mini The Simpsons episode, in which Atelier Balenciaga descends on Springfield for another fashion show, this one starring Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and the baby, along with all the locals. Vogueher own Anna Wintour makes an appearance. It’s more like a music or movie business, in the way you can convey things, Gvasalia said of her work these days. I like to explore these borders. Fashion, as a rule, underestimates the power of humor. But not him. Another thing the industry has been wrong for too long is its insistence on exclusivity. Olivier Rousteing’s 6,000-person audience at Balmain consisted mostly of customers and fans, and their crazy cheers for Precious Lee and Alva Claire were a lesson in thinking beyond the narrow definition of the industry of l aspiration. In the role of Eugénie Trochu, the new editorial manager of Paris Vogue, said to me, Olivier is representative of the new way of thinking in the world of fashion: to connect with his audience, his followers, and to be more open.

