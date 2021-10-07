Five new restaurants arrive on Detroit’s Fashion Avenue

The Livernois stretch of about Seven Mile to Eight Mile is known as the city’s fashion avenue. With all the restaurants and cafes currently on this street and more to come, this can also be considered the avenue of good food.

A handful of new businesses are joining recently opened restaurants like Motor City Brewing Works’ second location and Baker’s Keyboard Lounge jazz club, a longtime Livernese hangout.

Many businesses, such as Bucharest Grill and Narrow Way Cafe, have survived tumultuous years by considering a$ 17 million overhaul construction project to widen sidewalks in 2019 which was followed soon after by the global pandemic.

The new catering and hospitality group B&H Consulting is working on two new projects on Avenue de la Mode: Pequeo Mexican Cantina and 24 sur Livernois.

The latter is a revival of Chef Frank Blackman’s former 24Grille restaurant, which used to be inside the Westin Book Cadillac. The multi-faceted Seven Mile and Livernois space will have a restaurant similar to 24Grille, plus a cigar bar upstairs and an R&B lounge with live music on the lower level. Its opening is scheduled for spring.

Pequeo Mexican Cantina, however, will begin sweet service this week.

“There is a community out there that has been underserved for so long, so we really want to bring a high experience,” said Arrington Blackman, Blackman’s son. He adds that his father has a longstanding affinity for the area and that he himself went to school around Seven Mile and Livernois from the age of 8 through college and remembers when there weren’t as many culinary choices.

“When it comes to moving forward and the development that’s going on down this street, we’ve done our research,” he said. “As for Palmer Woods, Palmer Park, the income per household is comparable to that of Birmingham, but the experience is not. So when we think about what needs to go there, it can be nothing less than great. “

In addition to the two projects of B&H Consulting, this pedestrian area will soon be home to a vegan café, a seafood restaurant and a restaurant offering cocktails. Here are the details:

Pequeo Mexican Cantina: An upscale Mexican restaurant and tequila bar, this Ron & Roman-designed cantina will have temporary openings this month, with a grand opening to follow in November. As the name suggests, Pequeo is small: 1,400 square feet and only 42 seats inside and possibly twenty more on the sidewalk patio. B&H Consulting owners Frank Blackman and Arrington Blackman and managing partner Jacqueline TK hope this is a great neighborhood spot for dating but laid back enough for a weekly visit. Frank Blackman was executive chef at the original London Chop House in Detroit and Sweet Georgia Brown. ; he also owned 24Grille in the Westin Book Cadillac. 19329 Livernois, Detroit.

Vegan trap: Potentially open next weekend, this chef-run vegan take-out spot will feature burgers, salads and smoothies like the Incredible Hulk (featuring banana, pineapple, mango, spinach and kale) as well as raw juice. and organic tea from Tractor Beverage Co. Trap Vegan also offers vegan desserts like oatmeal raisin cookies and banana pudding. The goal here is to offer healthy but also delicious plant-based foods, with less healthy options like fries and tater tots. 2018 Livernois, Detroit.trapvegan.com.

Small crate: Little is known about this future neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar in a renovated building in Livernois, just south of Eight Mile. We know this is another project from former NFL player Ron Bartell, who also has Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles nearby. Petty Cash is in the same place where O’Quin’s Shrimp House once was. 20050 Livernois.pettycashdetroit.com.

What cracks: In the works for some time, this neighborhood seafood restaurant is a collaboration between Bartell and Chef Max Hardy of Coop Detroit and Jed’s Detroit.What’s Crackin ‘is a concept of seasoned seafood porridge, a trend that has really took off in the last few years. Its opening is scheduled for January. 19163 Livernois, Detroit.

24 on Livernois: Part of B. Siegel’s redevelopment in Livernois and Seven Mile, it will be a three-level concept also from B&H Consulting. Expect classic fare in an upscale setting, similar to the 24Grille concept that has served downtown Detroit for many years, as well as a cigar bar and live music lounge. It should open its doors this spring. Seven Mile and Livernois.

