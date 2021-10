Zendaya’s Loewe Metal Plate Dress Is Her Most Cutting-Edge Look

Zendaya has a plethora of memorable red carpet looks. There was her Met Cinderella 2019 gala dress, her Cher-inspired yellow dress at the 93rd Academy Awards, and (a personal favorite) her mermaid moment to Vera Wang at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. If you thought her reign as the Style Queen ended here, think again. In her final viral fashion moment, Zendaya wore a Loewes metal dress to the Women In Film Honors ceremony. Her stylist Law Roach artfully selected and assembled the armor-inspired outfit, which was the perfect embodiment of Zendaya’s elegance and grandeur. The dazzling gray dress fresh off the runway was part of the Loewes Spring / Summer 2022 collection. (The brand just showed their new range during Paris Fashion Week.) The unconventional style featured a sizable gold chest plate at the front, which added warlike energy to the entire cast red carpet. She paired the gold-tone element with a pair of shiny gold So Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin and wore Trendy Fold & Flow earrings by Louise Olsen. The way Zendaya chose to wear the edgy dress was different from the way she looked on the catwalk. At the Loewes salon, the stylist Benjamin Bruno had one of the models wearing a pair of black strappy sandals and she was carrying a purple plush shoulder bag. Zendaya In Loewes Metal Plate Dress Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The dress from the Loewes Spring / Summer 2022 collection Courtesy of LOEWE In addition to this dress that Zendaya wore, metal breastplates were a recurring theme in Loewes’ latest runway collection. According to a press release, the unexpected clothing designs you’ll notice with sculptural shapes and distorted silhouettes have marked a new chapter for the Spanish fashion house. Zendaya fans will recognize that this isn’t the first time she’s dared to wear a plated red carpet look. At the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, the Euphoria The star appeared in a 3D molded top from Tom Ford’s Spring / Summer 2020 runway collection. Considering the on-trend looks of the actors, it’s safe to assume that she’ll be sporting more statement sets this next awards season. Keep an eye out for Zendayas’ red carpet style.

