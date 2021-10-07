Fashion
16 best winter pants for men of 2021
Courtesy
The best winter pants are marked by one essential characteristic: insulation. Most often the season is unbearable; the dry atmosphere, freezing cold and almost constant snowfall are nil, to put it simply. If only we could stay inside and hibernate bottomlessly. But no, a lot of us have to crawl into the office and go to meetings, events, what do you want (* raise your hand *). We have to get up and put our pants on one leg at a time. And because Mother Nature is what she is, a standard pair won’t do. Believe me, it really isn’t.
You’re going to want to keep as much heat as possible (insulation, remember?), Which is why you have to be very careful with the fabric. Stand-alone cotton twill, madras, linen, rayon and poplin are light, airy and breathable, and therefore should be avoided at all costs. Because unlike the top half of your body, you’re not going to layer the bottom. Your pants should be up to the word “go.” In other words, look for wool, cashmere, or blends that contain one or both. Nylon, corduroy, and even leather will work too. Or you can go for fleece lined options.
Indeed, the best winter pants really have nothing to do with fit or style. This means you can wear pants, jeans, cargo ships and more, as long as the fabric they’re made of packs the heat. Of course, they must also be beautiful; you might as well get sweating if you didn’t have to go out and make a good impression. And to help you weather the elements in style, we’ve got 15 options, all different, all great, and all designed for winter.
Straight leg, relaxed fit jeans lined with flannel
Jeans lined with flannel are surprisingly rare. And if you do encounter one in the wild, it is usually bulky; a horror, really. Lee, however, has resisted the status quo, continually offering styles that fit and, put simply, look great.
Water resistant insulated snow pants
Take a look at the name of these Amazon Essentials pants. He really isn’t any more winter-ready than that. Granted, it looks ideal for a mountain trip, but when paired with dress boots and a chic sweater, it can work on flat terrain as well.
Corduroy 770 straight-cut trousers
Corduroy doesn’t get the credit it deserves, especially during the winter months. Yes, it’s made of cotton, but the way the fabric is woven into tufted cords works wonders in retaining heat and preventing cold air from seeping in.
Standard pleated rugged corduroy pants
Alex Mill also has a nifty corduroy option, which will pair well with this damn thin cardigan.
Fleece pants
When it comes to affordable cashmere, Naadam is pretty hard to beat. The brand is emerging as a force, an offering and a range of styles made from a luxurious and incredibly warm material, wholly or blended with other fibers. Indeed, the 10% cashmere of these bad boys will keep you warm.
Maine Guide wool trousers
Maine winters can be harsh, and the state’s most beloved brand, with these chunky wool pants, knows what it takes to withstand the cold weather.
NRG ACG Smith Summit stretch nylon cargo pants
Nike ACG is one of our favorite tech clothing brands, consistently delivering products that combine form and function, and are designed to look just as good on the sidewalk as they do on the top of a mountain. The last example? These nylon cargo pants. (They convert to shorts so you can wear them in the summer too.)
Italian pleated corduroy trousers
If you’re looking for rock-solid corduroy with a bit of Italian dressing, grab a bite of this pair from materials master Todd Snyder.
Jean Moleskine
Corduroy isn’t the only cotton claiming a place in winter clothing. Moleskin is also densely woven for durability and to keep the wind out of the skin.
Super Guy Jeans
Made in Canada, sourced from Japan and with 10 percent cashmere? Naked & Famous really made a great guy.
Takibi ripstop cargo pants
It should come as no surprise that Snow Peak, another of our technical clothing favorites, has tailored fits to withstand the snow.
Stealth nylon pants
Stealth is right: the folks at A-Cold-Wall * rarely fail to bring the warmth when it comes to sleek styles with a futuristic bent. And if the tea leaves are telling you it’s going to be cold, these nylon pants are just what you need.
Double-pleated tapered pants
Elegant pants in a wool blend so divine it will make you fear God.
Wide-leg cropped pinstripe wool flannel dress pants
The flannel is warm and the wool is even warmer. Combine the two and you’ve got a pair of cool cropped pants that are almost too hot to handle.
Straight-cut virgin wool cargo pants
The king of cashmere Brunello Cucinelli proves that he is also comfortable with other insulating knits, especially virgin wool.
Straight leather pants
You make you think leather pants are only for bikers and Elvis impersonators, but when made by Dries Van Noten, know that the heat-retaining pants are for anyone with style and attitude. up to the task.
