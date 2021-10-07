16 best winter pants for men of 2021

The best winter pants are marked by one essential characteristic: insulation. Most often the season is unbearable; the dry atmosphere, freezing cold and almost constant snowfall are nil, to put it simply. If only we could stay inside and hibernate bottomlessly. But no, a lot of us have to crawl into the office and go to meetings, events, what do you want (* raise your hand *). We have to get up and put our pants on one leg at a time. And because Mother Nature is what she is, a standard pair won’t do. Believe me, it really isn’t.

You’re going to want to keep as much heat as possible (insulation, remember?), Which is why you have to be very careful with the fabric. Stand-alone cotton twill, madras, linen, rayon and poplin are light, airy and breathable, and therefore should be avoided at all costs. Because unlike the top half of your body, you’re not going to layer the bottom. Your pants should be up to the word “go.” In other words, look for wool, cashmere, or blends that contain one or both. Nylon, corduroy, and even leather will work too. Or you can go for fleece lined options.

Indeed, the best winter pants really have nothing to do with fit or style. This means you can wear pants, jeans, cargo ships and more, as long as the fabric they’re made of packs the heat. Of course, they must also be beautiful; you might as well get sweating if you didn’t have to go out and make a good impression. And to help you weather the elements in style, we’ve got 15 options, all different, all great, and all designed for winter.