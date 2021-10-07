The Recorder – FAB Fashion Boutique to Unveil Their Designs at Fashion Show in Turners Falls





Posted: 7/10/2021 15:42:25 PM

TURNERS FALLS FAB Fashion boutique owner and haute couture designer Richie Richardson hosts his FAB 4 Fall Collection Sidewalk Runway and Sellon fashion show on Saturday at 4 p.m. Known for his ethnic chic aesthetic, the Trinidad-born designer draws on his background designing clothing in the Caribbean and Brooklyn, New York, to bring new looks to Turners Falls. Hosted by Kathryn Swanson of Swansons Fabrics to celebrate the store’s fourth anniversary, FAB 4 will be a two-part exhibit cut in half by a musical performance by DJ and singer Anthony Alfred. The free show, which will be held outside of his boutique at 67 SecondSt., Will only be the second held at FAB since it opened four years ago, with the first taking place in its first year. It will include seating in a tent on a first come, first served basis. The store will remain open after the show for attendees to purchase coins. While he originally planned to showcase a fall collection that includes an expanded line of men’s clothing, Richardson said he decided to keep those pieces until the next show while he polishes the designs. In addition to its own pieces, FAB 4 will also feature bags from New Jersey-based bag designer Doriet Chichester designed specifically for the show. As he takes more time to develop the masculine part of his collection, Richardson will use FAB 4 as an occasion to celebrate women. Were going to feature more women’s clothing in this collection, said Richardson. It’s not just stylistic. It is also social commentary and politics. The collection, modeled by six models based on Pioneer Valley, will be presented around the second half of the show. Previously, Richardson will present an Equal Rights and Justice exhibit on the theme of Peter Tosh, founding member of Jamaican reggae group The Wailers, and his music. Richardson said this part will focus on the women’s movement, the Indigenous experience, and the Black American experience, but wants to keep the additional details a surprise. He alluded to some never-before-seen fashion designs. It was not done in fashion, Richardson said of his secret designs. If I give it away now, someone could use it and mine wouldn’t have an impact. What he made clear, however, is that FAB 4 will be unique compared to anything he’s done in the past. One of the things you will learn about me is that I repeat very, very rarely, said Richardson. What is consistent is that this show is designed to appeal to everyone from 16 to 106. Contact Julian Mendoza at 413-772-0261, ext. 261 or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.recorder.com/Turners-Falls-FAB-4-Fashion-Show-42890561 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos