Dress up in an Alina Starkov DIY Shadow and Bone Halloween costume





This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sales made from the links on this page. Price and availability exact at time of posting. Fans of Leigh Bardugo’s books have long been waiting for Netflix to preview its adaptation of its first novel YA, Shadow and bone. Now that the Grishverse show has been out since April, we suspect that new fans of the books and the show will want to dress up as the main character and Grisha Sun Summoner, Alina Starkov, played by Jessie Mei Li, this Halloween in DIY costumes. . Grisha is someone who can use little science, magic, and wears long bulletproof coats called kefta. Each kefta is one of the three colors to denote the order of the Grisha, while the embroidery represents their abilities in that order. The caporalki, those of the order of the living and the dead, wear red. The Materialki of the order of the manufacturers wear purple. The Etherealki, those of the Summoner Order, like Alina, wear blue. The only one that doesn’t fit into a category is General Kirigan, also known as Darkling, who wears black. Although Alina first receives a kefta in black with gold embroidery to indicate her high status, she opts for blue to be on familiar ground with the other summoners, but later at Winter Fete, she reverts to black. A version of blue kefta with the golden embroidery that Alina wears during her training at the Petit Palais is now available on Amazon. Compared to the one Jessie Mei Li wears in the series, the resemblance is disturbing. The royal blue color is also vibrant while the length of the coat comes just below the knees and the buttons start just below the waist. Both feature prominent black leather belts with large gold buckles with the symbol of Ravka, a two-headed eagle. More importantly, the golden sunburst embroidery, while not the same, is unmistakable that you represent the summoner of the sun. Although the kefta is over $ 100, it is worth the investment if you are a fan of the books and the show and want to wear it a few times and you practically feel like Alina Starkov of Shadow and bone. Discover Halloween DIY kefta suit here.

