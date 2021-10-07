Whoopi Goldberg says she quit dating younger men because it’s tiring





Whoopi goldberg could increase the age limit she’s ready to date, confessing on View that dating younger men can be tiring. On the Wednesday episode of the daytime talk show, the actress discussed age differences in relationships with her co-hosts. Joy Béhar, Sunny Hostin, Sara haines, and guest co-host Cindy mccain. At one point in the conversation, Haines asked: Whoopi, are you getting younger or older? Goldberg replied, it depends on my mood. Because it’s about the person. Sometimes you meet someone who is younger than you and look, it would be perfect if everyone was well matched and well put together, but it’s not. And you find it where you find it, and it may or may not last for a long time. The EGOT winner then recalled a particular incident that made her realize that she might not be exactly on the same wavelength as the men of these younger generations. Let me tell you why I stopped doing a lot of things with young people, she began. I dated a younger guy and he said, I can’t believe it. I said, what are you talking about? He said, I didn’t know Paul McCartney had another band. And you kinda go, the Beatles? Never heard of The Beatles? No! Goldberg added, so you have to know when you are getting younger, there is a lot of information you have to convey. And sometimes it is tiring. But then there’s the other way where you’re like, Yeah, you’re younger, but you look good! Yeah, you’re fine. So you never know. The Sister act star has been married three times, first to Alvin martin with whom she shares a 48 year old girl, Alexandrea. In 1986, nine years after her first divorce, she married the director of photography David Claessen, divorcing two years later. And her third marriage was in 1994 with the actor Lyle trachtenberg, from whom she divorced the following year. But while Goldberg is currently very present on the dating scene, she told the New York Times in 2016, that the possibility of a fourth marriage is definitely excluded. I’m much happier on my own, she said. I can spend as much time with anyone as I want, but I’m not looking to be with someone forever or live with someone. I don’t want anyone in my house. More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

