Men’s fashion: 4 easy tips to update your style

Fashion is always green and many elements of menswear have evolved over the years! For example, men’s fashion has favored a slim fit. However, there are also many trends that will give a classic look like wearing a three piece suit at a formal event. Overall, you can’t go wrong with a slim, neat and professional look.

Here are four men’s fashion tips that will get you started in 2021 in style:

1. Know the difference between dress shirts and sports shirts, so that you can wear the appropriate look for an occasion.

Dress shirts usually have a neck and sleeve measurement i.e. 15 34/35 and sports shirts are the same size as normal S-XL shirts. Dress shirts are also slightly longer as most of the time they are tucked in while sports shirts are slightly shorter and may have embellishments on the bottom so you can achieve the perfect length for an un-tucked look.

If you are at a more formal event, always choose the dress shirt. If the event is less formal, you can wear a sports jersey, no problem! Your style should represent your personality, but also reflect the tone of the event.

2. Thinner, tighter and tighter cuts!

Some men get scared when they hear the words slim fit. However, fitted outfits look great on men of all sizes and ages. When we talk about fit, there is the European style which is very slim. A more traditional slim fit is more of an athletic look and feel. Try out both styles to see what best suits your body type and what you feel most confident about!

Dressing for your body type means finding the right pieces to accentuate certain characteristics and minimize others. For example, if you have broad shoulders, find something with a lower epaulet or a deconstructed jacket without a shoulder pad. If you have big thighs, choose pants that fit your thighs and tailor it from the knee to get the right look.

In addition, the thinner the pants, the shorter the length!

Pro tip: When choosing clothes, find a material that moves with your body when choosing a more tailored fit. It’s no fun being uncomfortable all night long. Too tight a fit could also lead to tears.

3. Select the right colors according to your skin tone, the season and the type of event you are attending.

As a general rule, lighter colored fabrics tend to look better on darker skin tones. . However, on lighter skin tones, lighter colors i.e. tan or peach tend to wash out a person. People with fair skin should go for medium or dark tones.

Seasonality also plays a big role in color palettes. Winter colors include browns, burgundy, and various shades of green, while spring or summer colors would be lighter and crisper like whites, blues, lavenders, and pinks.

Last but not least, choose the right color for the event you are attending. Whether you are invited to a wedding or have a professional function, choosing the right colors can really go a long way. Weddings are bridal day, so no matter how much you want to stand out, please don’t. Keep it simple and stick to gray, blue, or possibly a little pop of color. Blue is king when it comes to all things business. Blue is the # 1 color to convey trust and responsibility.

4. If you don’t have a costume, don’t buy a sports coat to try and create a quick fix for an event.

Suits last longer than a sports coat. Buy a suit and if you need a sport coat / more casual look, you can always wear a suit jacket as a sport coat. It’s always a good idea to have a costume on hand for any personal or business event that comes up!

I use these guidelines for all of my clients, including the Arizona Cardinals broadcast staff. A little effort in your style goes a long way, and these tips will help you dress to impress!

Author: Josh Fink is the Managing Director and Co-Owner of Men’s clothes. Family owned and operated locally, Nicks Menswear is the Valleys industry leader when it comes to quality suits with the best fit, price and service. It’s their company’s mission to treat every individual like family and make them as perfect as possible for any event they need. To learn more about Nicks Menswear, please visit nicksmenswear.com.