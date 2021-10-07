Irina Shayk & Candice Swanepoel Show Off As CR Parade Showgirls CR Fashion Book





Everyone needs a relationship in their life like Candice and Irina. The top model and IRL besties show off what goes on in front of and behind the velvet curtain in a provocative shoot as the CR Parade showgirls featured in the pages of our latest issue, CR Fashion Book 19. Whether it’s layering lots of diamonds and feathers backstage or showing off in front of a crowd, these lovely ladies are sure to put on a show. Irina Shayk for CR Fashion Book Issue 19 Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Candice Swanepoel for CR Fashion Book Issue 19 Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Candice is wearing a MICHAEL SCHMIDT STUDIOS dress BURBERRY coat and choker Irina wears a MICHAEL SCHMIDT STUDIOS dress BURBERRY choker Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Irina wears AREA dress, KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE bra and panties Vintage choker PAUME LOS ANGELES Candice wears AREA bra and panties KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE kimono dress Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Irina wears an AREA dress Shoes CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Candice wears an AREA bra and panties KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE kimono dress Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve AREA dress Bra and panties KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE Vintage crew neck PAUME LOS ANGELES Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Irina wears AREA dress, KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE bra and panties Vintage choker PAUME LOS ANGELES Candice wears AREA bra and panties KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE kimono dress Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Candice wears PACO RABANNE top and skirt Panites stockings and garter belt AGENT PROVOCATEUR Choker, ring and hand chain CHROME HEARTS Shoes CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Irina wears GUCCI Corset Panites stockings and garter belt AGENT PROVOCATEUR Choker CHROME HEARTS Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Candice wears a BLUMARINE dress from GIANVITO ROSSI shoes Irina wears a BLUMARINE dress and shoes Bracelets TIFFANY & CO Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Candice & Irina wear VERA WANG Dresses Garter belt AGENT PROVOCATEUR Shoes CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve AREA bra, panties and headrest Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve Candice & Irina wear SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve CR MODE BOOK Issue 19 is now available in newsstands around the world alongside CR MEN, to order a copy click here. PHOTOGRAPHER @emmanuelsmonsalve MODELS @irinashayk @angelcandices CREATIVE DIRECTION @carineroitfeld CREATIVE ADVICE @edouardrisselet FASHION @andrewmukamal HAIR @sergenormant MAKEUP @therealofficialfrankb NAILS @ritaremark SCENOGRAPHY @matcullen ART DIRECTION @olivershaw

CASTING @kelseylearlafferty

EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION @sashabartur @crstudio PRODUCTION @thatoneproduction

