New Nadia Manjarrez wedding dresses





Nadia Manjarrez has spent her entire life surrounded by fashion, so it’s no wonder she’s a promising designer taking the bridal fashion industry by storm. While growing up in Mexico, she saw her mother design clothes for her and her siblings, and she even learned to sew when she was 6 years old. She quickly fell in love with the creative process and decided to pursue a career in fashion. Nadia graduated in Fashion and Textile Design from the University of Monterrey and went on to work for fashion giants, such as Badgley Mischka, Marchesa and David Messier. In 2017, the young designer launched her own brand of non-traditional evening wear called Flor et.al. After the tragic loss of her father to Covid, Nadia was inspired to launch Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal, her Mexico-based wedding studio, to pick up the shattered pieces of her life and create something meaningful. Throughout 2020, I’ve learned that life is short and fragile, she says. We’re supposed to do something impactful that we love, to make up for the many things we can’t choose in life. Her brand is full of versatile, modular and customizable dresses that radiate hope and beauty in a time of desperation. and unpredictability. Below, discover Nadia Manjarrez’s latest collection. Nadia Manjarrez 2021 collection In her first collection, Nadia created 12 original looks handcrafted in Mexico. Each style is a convertible dress that features detachable trains, skirts, sleeves or overlays to help brides easily transform their appearance and go from ceremony to reception to after party without having to purchase multiple dresses. . Her wedding dresses are meant to be worn more than once, so they emphasize versatility, functionality and portability. The clean and elegant collection includes a range of flowing fabrics in silk, chiffon, lace, organza and tulle and romantic silhouettes. Irregular cuts, metallic accents, beaded appliques and fringed edges also add an unexpected touch to the designs. Inspired by Kintsugi, the Japanese art of mending porcelain with metal, Nadia decided to use beauty to mend her broken heart after the death of her father. Take a look at the breathtaking collection below. In keeping with our commitment to diversity, it is our duty to note that at the time of posting this brand / designer was not including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) in their campaign imagery. 2021. We have since reached out to this brand / designer to encourage them to include BIPOC images not only in this season’s campaign, but in future campaigns as well. Bren Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

This hand-draped organza dress with a ruffled gathered skirt gives the dream a whole new meaning. Whether worn strapless or with ethereal sleeves, you’ll look like you’ve come straight out of a fairytale. The beaded belt is an eye-catching detail that completes this look. The cup:Sweetheart strapless dress with gathered skirt Equipment:Organza The wow factor:Detachable puff sleeves Dulce Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

Effortlessly comes to mind when we see this elegant dress. The high neckline is contemporary chic, and the ruffle edge and lace underlay give the dress a romantic touch. The movable skirt that extends from the cinched waistband is meant to be worn in the aisle! The cup:A-line halter dress Equipment:Silk, nylon and organza The wow factor:Ruffled high collar Married Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

Fashion-forward brides will love this mini dress with an off-the-shoulder sleeve. Add the train if you want to go for a more classic look or keep it short if you want to spice things up! The cup:Off The Shoulder A-Line Mini Dress Equipment:Crepe The wow factor:Short hem Esther Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Midi dress with detachable long sleeves Equipment:Satin and crepe The wow factor:The pleated accent Gaby Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:trapeze dress Equipment:Taffeta The wow factor:The asymmetrical neckline Lucille Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Column dress with square neckline Equipment:Taffeta The wow factor:The dramatic split Virginia Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Mermaid dress with plunging neckline Equipment:Silk and organza The wow factor:The floral pattern Karla Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Column dress with sweetheart neckline Equipment:Satin and crepe The wow factor:The blush shade and the thigh-high slit Yaya Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Column strapless dress Equipment:Satin The wow factor:Beaded floral appliques Conchita Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Asymmetric strapless dress and pantsuit Equipment:Organza and silk The wow factor:The metallic overlay Rosa Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Three-piece strapless dress with a fully removable skirt Equipment:Jacquard The wow factor:The corset top Teya Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez

The cup:Mini dress with removable train Equipment:Serge The wow factor:The beaded fringe hem

