Best cowboy boots for men 2021

Unless you were born and raised on a ranch, cowboy boots can be notoriously difficult for the average man to wear without looking like a (rodeo) clown. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give it a try, especially since they have become a staple in men’s fashion.

No longer are cattle ranchers and ranch workers picking up the boots, but fashion savvy guys wearing them on the streets of New York, Paris and everywhere in between, a New York-based fashion stylist . He knew Tirabassi recount Men’s diary. For the moment, it is very trendy, but it will always remain a timeless shoe staple rooted in true American know-how.

Not all western style boots fall into the cowboy category, they have to tick a few boxes that help their wearers be saddle-ready, per their original purpose. True cowboy boots feature a rounded or pointed toe, originally designed to help the foot enter a stirrup. They should also have a Cuban heel (the fancy name for a straight, mid-high heel with a slightly curved back), which holds the shoe in place once in the stirrup. Cowboy boots have a high shank that makes them easy to put on, and you will never see any laces or any other adornment that might get caught in something while riding a horse. Finally, they are always constructed with durable material, mainly tough leather, which can protect the feet of wearers of the brushes with barbed wire, animals, dust, dirt and all kinds of other obstacles. that a cowboy might face.

A variation of the classic cowboy boot is the rope. This is essentially a modern, clean take on the cowboy boot with a lower heel and shorter shank. It was created for rodeo steer wrestlers who needed to run faster on foot. No matter what style you choose, however, cowboy boots are timeless and they get better with age.

Cowboy boots are an iconic piece of the Americana wardrobe that are designed to last a lifetime, Tirabassi says. And the more damaged they look, the cooler they are. Second-hand boots can cost even more, as customers really want the worn-out appeal.

Below, Tirabassi chose 11 pairs of cowboy boots from her favorite boot makers and recommended some sure-fire ways to style them. It’s time to get in the saddle.

The best cowboy boots for men

1. Ariat Sport Hersdman western boot

Named after the legendary Racehorse Secretariat, Ariat incorporates athletic shoe technology into its equestrian boots, which are among the most comfortable and stylish on the market.

The contrast between leather and traditional stitching is a great detail on this particular boot, Tirabassi says. Go for a black on black look with slim black jeans that you can slip into the boot to make the artistic stitching really stand out. Put on a leather jacket and you’re good to go.

[$165; ariat.com]

2. Justin Tobias

Justin Boot Company has expertly been making authentic Western shoes in the USA since 1879.

These guys are the early makers of the modern day string cowboy boot, Tirabassi says. The heel here is a bit higher than what you would normally see on a string, but that just means you’ll stand a bit taller and more proud. I love smooth black leather because it matches just about anything in your wardrobe, even a wool suit.

[$245; justinboots.com]

3. Old Gringo Comane

The Handcrafted Old Gringos Boots are known to feature beautiful embroidery while staying true to the roots of Western style. To get the most out of your boot, Tirabassi recommends investing in a simpler style with understated details.

The aged leather looks great and the harness detail gives the boot even more edge, he says. Pair it with a distressed light wash or vintage jeans and a white tee. Whether you’re on a Texas ranch or on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, you’ll fit right in.

[$403; oldgringoboots.com]

4. Frye Duke Roper

The Frye Company has been in the boot business for over 150 years and has developed a loyal following for its signature designs that stand the test of time.

These Fryes are versatile because there are no flashy stitching, and they’re super comfy because the round toe won’t get in the way of your feet, Tirabassi says. For this pair, you can pull your dark denim pants over the boot instead of tucking them inside.

[$398; thefryecompany.com]

5. Tecovas the Marshal

It takes over 200 steps to make a single Tecovas boot, and each is handcrafted in Len, Mexico. Tecovas boots are known for their incredibly soft exotic leathers, from python to crocodile, as well as their intricate stitch patterns.

If there’s one high-end pair to splurge on, it’s these Tecovas made from Nile crocodile, Tirabassi says. Don’t go trample the rodeo in this pair, show off your Marshalls when dressing to impress at an upscale restaurant or fancy wedding.

[$1,495; tecovas.com]

6. Lucchese Jessie Suede

The Lucchese brothers came to America from Italy in 1882 and opened their first shoe store in San Antonio, Texas the following year. Lucchese boots are renowned for their superior quality and are often offered to dignitaries around the world. Tirabassi appreciates the heel height of these boots and their unique material.

I love the way the suede wears out over the years, and there is a softness in the way it looks and feels, he says. The suede, combined with the more streamlined silhouette, also gives the shoes a more modern look.

He also recommends pairing them with certain accessories from Peyote bird, one of her favorite handcrafted jewelry brands.

[$545; lucchese.com]

7. Ferrini Colt Full Quill Ostrich

Another boot company of Italian origin, Ferrini is known for making surprisingly affordable boots with exotic leathers like ostrich.

The full-feather ostrich is the most coveted type of ostrich leather, instantly recognizable with a bumpy look and feel, Tirabassi says. Half of the ostrich or smooth ostrich has less feather patterns, and the leather of the ostrich’s paw looks more scaly, almost reptilian.

[$420; ferriniusa.com]

8. Durango Rebel Western Frontier Cinnamon Western Boot

Durango boots combine traditional styles with modern technologies like waterproofing and durable rubber soles like fingernails to prevent slipping and keep your feet comfortable.

This pair of Durangos is the best bang for your buck, Tirabassi says. It’s a classic square-toe cowboy boot that won’t break the bank, with added features for comfort like a non-slip rubber outsole instead of a typical leather bottom, as well as memory foam. shape in the insole.

[$182; durangoboots.com]

9. Laredo Atlanta cowboy boots

The affordable prices of Laredo boots make them one of the most popular choices for western style boots.

Metal details at the toe and heel add a nice touch to your typical black leather cowboy boots, Tirabassi says. Go for the James Dean vibe when you complete the look with a white t-shirt, black jeans and a black leather jacket with metal hardware.

[$155; thewesterncompany.com]

10. Tony Lama Tascosa

Tony Lama, the son of Italian immigrants, began to learn shoemaking from his uncle at the age of 11. He eventually became a shoemaker for the American cavalry at Fort Bliss, and in 1911 founded his eponymous shoe store in El Paso TX. Tony Lama remained a family business until 1990 when it was bought by Justin Brands, but he still makes great boots.

These are your classic chocolate leather boots that will age super well in five years, they will look like gold and everyone will be wondering where you got them, Tirabassi says.

[$235; tonylama.com]

11. Mercedes Tobacco’s Rios waxed a toe

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Rios of Mercedes has been making some of the best cowboy boots in the world with artist-worthy devotion since 1853. The brand continues to receive the backing of famous musicians and great performance horses.

Cowboy Planet in Nashville should be your go-to for all things cowboys, including that pair of boots from Rios of Mercedes, Tirabassi says. I love the pointy toe and the warm burgundy color because it’s different from the rest of the pack, but still not too loud or in your face. The waxed leather gives it a vintage look that complements any fall or winter outfit.

[$695; planetcowboy.com]

