Berea-Midpark high school student attacks and fights police officer after breaking school dress code





BEREA, Ohio A girl from Brook Park, 14, faces disorderly conduct and assault charges against a police officer after causing unrest around 10 a.m. on September 24 inside Berea-Midpark High School, 165 East Bagley Road. School staff said the girl broke the campus dress code. A deputy director directed her to his office, but she refused to go. Staff contacted the schools resource manager and asked for help. The officer rushed to the second floor and told the girl she had to go to the deputy director’s office. The girl said, I hit anyone who comes near me. I don’t care who you are, professor or not. Get away from me. Two other assistant principals offered the girls options, such as showing up in one of their offices or in a teacher’s room. The girl declined the offers, saying she just wanted to attend her class. School staff told her that was not an option because she was disruptive. The girl said, I’ll disrupt whatever I want. The girl then sat in the common room and refused to move. A vaping device fell from his pocket on the floor. The girl put the device back in her pocket while denying having it in her possession. The officer warned the girl that he would have to forcibly remove her if she did not show up at the deputy directors ‘or advisers’ office. She refused again. The officer called for reinforcements. The girl said she would not allow police to touch her, adding that she would call her father. The girl got up and started to walk away. The officer grabbed his backpack. The girl punched the officer and then started punching and kicking her as he tried to hold her back. While the girl was fighting the officer, she called her father. She told him that the policeman was laying his hands on her. The father yelled at the policeman to stop touching his daughter. The policeman told the father that he would stop touching her if she stopped resisting. The girl stopped fighting with the officer but still refused to come to an office. His father told him to calm down and said he would drive to school immediately. Police and school staff ordered the girl to go out to meet her father when she arrived. She did it reluctantly. When the father arrived, he apologized for his daughter’s behavior. The police returned the girl to her father.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/community/2021/10/berea-midpark-high-school-pupil-attacks-fights-police-officer-after-violating-school-dress-code.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos