Lisa Aiken shares her Paris Fashion Week diary
Lisa Aiken has one of those rare jobs in fashion that combines business acumen with a creative bent. As SVP, Fashion and Lifestyle Director at Neiman Marcus, it’s Aiken’s responsibility to use her highly trained eye to spot the key pieces of each season or, in other words, the items that will produce the biggest sales. She attends the four international fashion weeks in a rowyuckand somehow divides his time between market meetings, private dinners, Zoom meetings with his team and, of course, the shows themselves. (Somewhere in there she might be sleeping, but we’re not quite sure.) Regardless of this chaotic schedule, the fashion scholar still considers this hectic time a privilege and her favorite time of the year. year.
What does your job title imply?
“Having recently joined Neiman Marcus as Fashion and Lifestyle Director, I am responsible for the overall fashion vision for the stores and website. I identify trends, key pieces and new brands for the season next, I’m working with an amazing buying team on the assortment for each brand, and collaborating with the creative teams on how to bring it all to life in six months for our amazing customers. It’s an amazing mix of strategy business, creative thinking and, of course, fashion sense. ”
How do you approach fashion week? What role does it play in your career?
“Fashion week is absolutely the highlight of my work. I love seeing the creativity and vision of designers come to life, discovering new brands in showrooms and being surrounded by the top designers, stylists, editors, influencers and buyers. most talented in the industry. I think my role is to put together a really big puzzle of what’s to come next that will inspire Neiman Marcus’ client and Fashion Week plays a huge part in that process. ”
When do you start to prepare?
“As for the preparation for fashion week itself, it really starts as soon as the schedules are posted by each city, which is usually a few weeks before the week itself. This season was a bit more last minute, as the brands made decisions so late. as possible to know if, when and how to present collections, which was absolutely the most responsible thing to do. I started New York Fashion Month in early September and have just finished Paris now. At that time, I don’t think I took a single day off, but I wouldn’t change it for the world, it’s so energizing and exciting. Being at the catwalks is only a small part of fashion week for me and the Neiman Marcus team. In addition, we attend back-to-back showroom appointments to make in-store purchases and hold business meetings to discuss everything from ongoing sales to an exclusive new capsule collection. ”
Tell us about your thought process when attending a show. What’s going through your mind?
“When I go to a show I try to jot down everything from identifying what I think is a key piece and therefore next season’s bestseller to more creative elements, such as the style, the set, music and casting. The slightest element can trigger an idea for a project or our next campaign. After the show, I keep an eye on what we talk about the most in the press or on social networks because that’s what what is customer Neiman Marcus looking at, too. ”
Is there anything like a typical day for you during fashion week? If so, how is it?
“There is definitely no typical day in a fashion week! This is what makes her so amazing and inspiring. In just one day, I can attend a parade on the banks of the Seine, visit a new brand in the Marais, make an appointment to buy a show from two days ago, meet my team on Zoom to discuss the upcoming ad campaign and go to a dinner party to celebrate a launch. they usually go from around 9 am to 10 pm (sometimes a little later, if I have the energy). ”
What are your essentials to get through the chaotic period?
“It’s so simple, but being surrounded by an amazing team. I don’t think I could do it if I didn’t like sharing all of this with the people around me. You spend 12 hours or more a day with people, then your colleagues quickly become personal friends and confidants. ”
