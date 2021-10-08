Golden Knights set for final home dress rehearsal of preseason | Las Vegas Sports





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Golden Knights prepare for their final home exhibition game of the season Thursday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is 3-2 this preseason, winning its last two games. “If you look at our roster in Colorado, we had more veterans than in some previous games,” said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. “I think tonight you’re going to see another step in that direction. Slight injuries are going to play a part in that. When you put down on paper our potential opening night list two weeks ago, we didn’t. We don’t have that luxury, we might not open the night because of injuries. Those things are changing, but we’re getting closer in these next two games, we’re going to be really close to where we’re going to start. “ Injuries were a problem for the Golden Knights during training camp. Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Brayden McNabb, Nic Roy, Brett Howden, Robin Lehner and William Carrier are some of the names who have been forced out of games this preseason. Stone, who suffered a puck in his ear, needed stitches but has since returned to action. McNabb and Lehner are both set to play against the Coyotes on Thursday, while Theodore, Howden, Roy and Carrier are all seen as day to day. DeBoer says pipe injuries play a role in what they want to do in the final preseason games, while also giving more guys the chance to prove they belong in the NHL and can help if needed, to starting October 12 against the Seattle Kraken in the season opener. “We emphasize the details of our game. I think the faster teams get to their systems and feel comfortable with their systems, the more success you will have early on. Those early points, you don’t want to overstate them, but they can’t take them away from you and it’s still a very tough league to make the playoffs. us to get to our game as quickly as possible and faster than the other teams. “ The puck game between the Golden Knights and the Coyotes is scheduled for 7 p.m.

