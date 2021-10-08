Habs best six minutes vs Senators: dress rehearsal over





For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the in-game thread discussion. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are posted the morning after each game. Pre-match News broke that Carey Price signed up for the NHL / NHLH assistance program today. Good for him. Just be careful when he comes back.

Fortunately, we have Jake Allen in our corner. The guy who helped us reach the playoffs last year.

Oh hey! Caufield is back. First period Anderson opens the scoring in 10 seconds !! Additional special bonus: Lehky reclaims assistance.

While waiting for a penalty to be pronounced against the Senators, the Habs aim for the extra man and Petry hits another to bring the score to 2-0. Oh, and I was only four minutes away.

Romanov collects the two secondary assists. Someone came to play tonight.

Allen faces a flurry of fire, stops about four of them, loses his stick, and Norris manages to eventually reach the top to put the Senses on the board.

Evans gets crushed against the boards and is slow, very slow, to get up.

It’s going to be a long season if panic sets in every time a Hab is hit. Second period Lehky almost regains a two-goal lead. Almost. History of the life of Lehkonens.

Instead, it’s Pinto who defeats Romanov and ties him up.

Evans is back. Phew. We haven’t even started the season yet. Please no more injuries.

Savard walks over to the box to hold it.

Norris capitalizes on a rollover and Ottawa takes the lead.

Oh, Poehling. We can’t really afford a four-minute penalty right now. Agozzino, you bleed too easily.

If that wasn’t enough, Armia gets a stupid delay penalty to make it 5 to 3.

Obviously, the Habs feel bad for having done so well in the first half.

Poehling tries to bury one to redeem himself, but not only does it end in a no-goal, it ends in a scrum.

Things are getting better. Norris heads to the trash for a minor double this time for brutalizing against Dvorak and Poehling. I go after everyone, eh Norris?

It’s four against four.

The good news is that our shorthanded unit is doing pretty well tonight.

Ref calls out a Senators goal that no one else can see, even from all angles and in slow motion. Third period So all we need is three goals and the Senators have nothing else to beat Allen. Hmmm …

Well, we’re off to the power play, so it’s a good start.

One less goal! Suzuki is working to close the gap with a PPG! Gallagher and Caufield collect the assists. It was fun !

The NHL takes on cross-checks. Warning: Unless they’re against Brendan Gallagher.

It’s not over until PETRY says it’s over !! Were tied in the last minute. And let’s go for … Over time Batherson hits the crossbar.

Caufield all alone but shot a few inches from the net.

Batherson headed for the area to hang and Ducharme called for a time out with 2.3 seconds to go.

Shootout is then. Shooting Caufield is up … too slowly, Cole.

Stutzle, no.

Suzuki ran out of ice.

Tooth. To fail.

Dvorak, you’re on your feet. Notta.

Batherson goes wide.

Armia … show them how it’s done. Upper corner. Boom!!

Brown also shows them how it’s done.

Toffoli, I have nothing.

Norris goes to the bar and inside.

This is it, guys. It’s time to get serious.

