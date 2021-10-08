How the pandemic gave me the courage to explore my feminine side

Far from the corridors of schools and cafeterias, some young people took the time during their forties to explore their identity. This was the case with young RadioActive producer Antonio Nevarez, who wanted to know why understanding of masculinity seems so limited.

At a time when we all had to stay indoors, I was able to feel free.

g rowing, I’ve always been told to act like a man, and that I must look manly. I was taught that only girls can wear skirts and dresses, and I can’t have anything pink.

Except I love the look of dresses and skirts, and pink is my favorite color. So why can’t I enjoy these things without being judged if that’s just what I love? I thought about this question for a while and finally answered it myself: I can decide what to wear.

But my parents always expected me to be a manly man and nothing else. I asked my mother, Cecilia Nevarez, where these ideas came from. “Well, at my parent’s, always a lot of machismo, and that’s why it all seems a little strange to me”, my mother said in Spanish. “Well, in my family, everyone was very macho, and that’s why this is all a little strange to me now.” T

To see the difference between men’s and women’s clothing in a real store, I decided to go to Southcenter Mall where I walked around JCPenny’s. Everything for the men was either a t-shirt, a polo shirt or a suit. The women’s section had a diverse set of options, with different colors, styles and shapes. I also found a huge difference in children’s clothing. While the girls were all pink, the boys had darker colors like blue and gray. These expectations of how boys and girls should dress have followed us from a young age.

W hen I realized how long I had for myself in quarantine, I began to experiment. I started to wear flower earrings, paint my nails and put on makeup. At a time when we all had to stay indoors, I was able to feel free.

I knew it was going to be difficult for my mom to understand my seemingly sudden change, so I decided to speak with an expert. Mark Cohan is Associate Professor of Anthropology and Sociology at the University of Seattle. I asked him what he would say to my mother.

Men like you [are] braver than most people I know because it takes a lot of courage to break through those hard limits.

Mark Cohan, Ph.D.

“As parents and as human beings,” said Cohan, “don’t we want people above all to be all themselves, to be free, to be loved to be all themselves? Growth is uncomfortable sometimes, and I would challenge people to look into that discomfort and see the possible growth. “ Cohan says you could also think of it this way: Usually we associate masculinity with courage. “So I would say men like you,” Cohan says, “who embrace aspects of their femininity; dress feminine, they’re braver than most people I know, because it takes a lot of courage to go beyond those limits. “ For Cohan, dressing in this brave way is masculine.

W With that in mind, I finally decided to sit down with my mom and tell her about my growth over the past year. It’s strange to see my son with colors, very feminine clothes, but I have to respect that he likes him “, my mother said in Spanish. “It’s strange to see my son in colorful, feminine clothes, but hey, I have to respect what he likes.” My mother had asked me rude questions about my identity before, even assuming my sexuality because I was wearing a woman’s cardigan. But we’ve never really talked about it until now. As a mom, I have to accept my son because he decides how to dress and what to wear, but it’s a little strange, but what to learn by accepting the hundred percent, ” my mom says. “As a mother, I have to accept my son. He can decide how to dress and what to wear, but yes, it’s a little strange. But I have to learn to accept him. One hundred percent.” I was surprised to hear him say that. She went from challenging my identity to accepting it. Talking to my mom was healing, although it was a bit awkward at first. I ask her if she has anything else to say. “Don’t you want to say something else?” “I love you,” she said simply. My clothes help me express myself. It doesn’t matter which section of the store they come from. My freedoms and exploration don’t hurt anyone, and I shouldn’t have to defend myself. Being yourself is not wrong.