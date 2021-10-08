Fashion
Let it snow: winter fashion on and off the slopes
For her Miu Miu fall 2021 show, Miuccia Prada took her models to the Dolomites mountains where they trod the deep snow in quilted coats, fur mittens and colorful knit beanies. The Alpine collection was just the latest example of haute couture houses taking inspiration from winter sports. Ever since luxury ski clothing brand Moncler began collaborating with designers such as Simone Rocha and Valentinos Pier Paolo Piccioli on its fantastic Genius offshoot, the slopes have been bombarded with a blizzard of cold-weather clothing. This season’s highlight puffer jackets, trendy sweaters and utility shoes suggest that we’re far from done romanticizing the cold. For the foreseeable future, the new black is bundled up.
Overalls, jacket, turtleneck, price on request at Dior. Oakley Ski Goggles, $ 225, Carhartt Beanie, $ 24.99 at Sports life. Ralph Lauren Socks, $ 14 at Simons. Moncler boots, $ 895 at Sense.
Heron Preston jacket, $ 1,260, Sacai sweater, $ 1,100, Issey Miyake pants, $ 440 at Holt Renfrew. Turtleneck, $ 89 at Simons. Jacquemus headband, $ 105, socks, $ 55 at Sense. Prada shoes, $ 1,220 at Harry rosen.
Moncler jacket, $ 2,445, Jacquemus sweater, $ 530, socks, $ 55, Paul Smith pants, $ 550 at Sense. Sandro turtleneck, $ 340 at Hudson’s Bay. Levis Sunglasses, $ 125 at Visual click. Paul Smith Boots, $ 525 at Harry rosen.
Thom Browne coat, $ 2,610, sweater, $ 900, shirt, $ 570, Moncler pants, $ 930 to Harry rosen. Twik turtleneck, $ 29, socks, $ 10, Fracas x Simons boots, $ 525, mittens, $ 20 at Simons. Hat, $ 165 at The cashmere shop.
Missoni x Palm Angels sweater, $ 1,355, Moncler boots, $ 895 at Sense. Moncler pants, $ 930 at Harry rosen. Kangol hat, $ 97 at Hudson’s Bay. Le 31 balaclava, $ 125, gloves, $ 79 at Simons.
Jacket, snow pants, price on request at Gucci. Twik turtleneck, $ 21.95, Le 31 hat, $ 35 at Simons. Carrera sunglasses, $ 200 at Edel optics. Marion Gloves, $ 85 at Hudson’s Bay. Paul Smith Boots, $ 525 at Harry rosen.
Moncler vest, $ 1,460, coat, $ 1,990 to Harry rosen. Pam Perks and Mini sweater, $ 645, Ami pants, $ 460 at Holt Renfrew. Balaclava, $ 295 at Simons. Jacquemus Socks, $ 55 at Sense.
DiorAlps jacket, sweater, skirt, hat, boots, price on request at Dior. Tights, $ 22 at Simons.
Sacai x Kaws jacket, $ 2,575, sweater, $ 1,515 to Holt Renfrew. Markoo stirrup pants, $ 190 up to markoostudios.com. Oakley Ski Goggles, $ 225 at Sports life. Heirloom Hats balaclava, price on request via heirloomhats.com. Proenza Schouler Boots, $ 1,035 at Hudson’s Bay. Socks, stylists own.
Nina Ricci coat, $ 1,795, skirt, $ 785, Jacquemus bag, $ 690 at Sense. Maisie Wilen turtleneck, $ 375, Off White sunglasses, $ 525 at Holt Renfrew. Turtleneck, $ 89 at COS. Heirloom Hats head wrap, price on request via heirloomhats.com. Mittens, $ 20 at Simons. We Love Color Tights, $ 15 at welovecolor.com. Marcoliani Socks, $ 88 at The cashmere shop. Boots, $ 195 at hunter.
Jacket, $ 1,090 at Moose joint. Simone Rocha dress, $ 1,670 at The Room in Hudson’s Bay. Ruslan Baginskiy hat, $ 300 at Holt Renfrew. Col Fransa, $ 25 at Simons. Leggings, $ 395 at The cashmere shop. Ralph Lauren Socks, $ 14 at Simons. Prada boots, $ 2,350 at Nordstrom.
Alexandre Vauthier coat, $ 4,545, Jacquemus sweater, $ 950 at The Room, Amina Muaddi x Wolford top, $ 740, Proenza Schouler boots, $ 1,050 at Hudson’s Bay. Bottega Veneta Pants, $ 1,610 at Holt Renfrew. Heirloom Hats scarf, price on request via heirloomhats.com. Carrera Sunglasses, $ 200 at Edel optics.
DiorAlps ski suit, goggles, hat, shoes, price on request at Dior. Turtleneck, $ 325 at The cashmere shop.
Sweater, leggings, hat, sunglasses, waist bag, boots, skis, price on request at Chanel.
Coat, shoes, price on request at Gucci. Cardigan-sweater, $ 125, turtleneck, $ 89 at COS. Amina Muaddi x Wolford bodysuit, $ 1,010 at The Room at Hudson’s Bay. Miu Miu Balaclava, $ 590 at Sense. Socks, stylists own.
Styling by Georgia Groom. Make-up and hairstyle by Sheri Stroh for Armani Beauty / Plutino Group. Styling of sets and accessories by James Reiger. Models: Ali Morgan at Niwa Models, Eric Caldwell at Sutherland Models. Photo assistants: Jasmine Minstry, Levi Hodson. Stylist assistants: Eyob Desalgne, Agata Pieniek.
