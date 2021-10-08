Dress on the hip for Halloween fun – The Washburn Review

Editor’s Note: As I leafed through the Washburn Review 1986-1987 newspapers, I noticed a lot of very interesting hairstyles and stories. It was a completely different time and it will become very evident when you read this article on Halloween costumes. Most of the references in this article have gone over my head, but maybe some of you reading this will have a good laugh. It is absolutely worth reading.

10-10-86: Dress hip for Halloween fun

Give me some noise with Dr Nightcall

Editor-in-chief: David Barry

Halloween will be here sooner than you might think, and now is the time to plan these awesome costumes and characters for the holidays. As a caring columnist and good doctor, it is my duty now to present A Critics Guide to a Hip Halloween.

First of all, be original. Don’t be like all the other sap when describing a cheerleader or a soccer player or anything so mundane. But doctor, please argue, it’s so hard to think of good characters. Well, fear not my dear patients, the doctor has some suggestions.

You can represent your favorite Solid Gold host or co-host, or your favorite Cosby child. If your viewers really want to be cool, try dressing up as your favorite evangelist. Wear an expensive costume, drive a limo, then slander and desecrate all your college mates who read smut written by Mark Twain or watch porn like the CBS Evening News.

Speaking of porn, Halloween has long needed a little erotic spice to liven it up. Maybe you can help by dressing up (or undressing) like the pornstar you admire the most. It would be fun and would definitely be a good conversation piece at any Halloween party you go to.

Many people go out as a couple, dressing alike, or as a dynamic duo like Batman and Robin. Hey, how about stepping out as Pat Sajak and Vanna White? Or you can both play as William The Refridgerator Perry. (Good teamwork is essential for this one). For Moonlighting fans, try to match the sleek looks and witty jokes of CybillSheppard and Mr. Seagrams Bruce Willis.

Take your whole family and go as The Jetsons. Better yet, bring back the memories of the Osmonds.

For you intellectuals, organize a mock debate between someone dressed as Pee Wee Herman and someone else decked out in their best Max Headroom outfit. I can almost hear it now. PWH: I know you are, but what am I? MH: Ggggggggggg! And drink Cccccoke. . . To be fair, add Saturday Night Lives Tommy Flanaigan as moderator. Yeah, yeah, that’s the ticket. . .

For those of you who are like me, you’ll want to become your favorite late rock star. Just a warning, girls, I saw a little too much of Mamma Cass last year, so you might want to avoid choosing her. If you don’t have a favorite that’s dead, try out a character from your favorite song.

Girls, I’d love to see Roxanne (The Police) this year, or maybe Lola (The Kinks). Lola is actually a man, so guys.

The Beatles offer endless characters. Elanor Rigby, Sgt. Pepper, or Nowhere Man are natural. How about a Daytripper or a Lady Madonna? (No no this madonna). My choice would be either I’m the Eggman or I’m the Walrus.

When you go out on Halloween night, look for Ruby Tuesday (the Stones) or Wendy (from every preBorn in the USA album Springsteen has released). Prince fans can look for Darling Nikki (ooh-la-la) or even a creative little red corvette.

Of all rock artists, Bob Dylan offers the longest list of fascinating characters. Pick up one of his mid-60s albums and choose one of the hundreds of seedy dwellers in his lyrics.

Above all, enjoy. Be creative and try to crush your friends. They might have to ask, but when you tell them, they’ll love it.

Oh yeah, I’m gonna be playing The Man with the Lightbulb Head from the song by British weirdo Robin Hitchcock. At least you can see me coming. . .