Fashion
Dress on the hip for Halloween fun – The Washburn Review
Editor’s Note: As I leafed through the Washburn Review 1986-1987 newspapers, I noticed a lot of very interesting hairstyles and stories. It was a completely different time and it will become very evident when you read this article on Halloween costumes. Most of the references in this article have gone over my head, but maybe some of you reading this will have a good laugh. It is absolutely worth reading.
Washburn exam
10-10-86: Dress hip for Halloween fun
Give me some noise with Dr Nightcall
Editor-in-chief: David Barry
Halloween will be here sooner than you might think, and now is the time to plan these awesome costumes and characters for the holidays. As a caring columnist and good doctor, it is my duty now to present A Critics Guide to a Hip Halloween.
First of all, be original. Don’t be like all the other sap when describing a cheerleader or a soccer player or anything so mundane. But doctor, please argue, it’s so hard to think of good characters. Well, fear not my dear patients, the doctor has some suggestions.
You can represent your favorite Solid Gold host or co-host, or your favorite Cosby child. If your viewers really want to be cool, try dressing up as your favorite evangelist. Wear an expensive costume, drive a limo, then slander and desecrate all your college mates who read smut written by Mark Twain or watch porn like the CBS Evening News.
Speaking of porn, Halloween has long needed a little erotic spice to liven it up. Maybe you can help by dressing up (or undressing) like the pornstar you admire the most. It would be fun and would definitely be a good conversation piece at any Halloween party you go to.
Many people go out as a couple, dressing alike, or as a dynamic duo like Batman and Robin. Hey, how about stepping out as Pat Sajak and Vanna White? Or you can both play as William The Refridgerator Perry. (Good teamwork is essential for this one). For Moonlighting fans, try to match the sleek looks and witty jokes of CybillSheppard and Mr. Seagrams Bruce Willis.
Take your whole family and go as The Jetsons. Better yet, bring back the memories of the Osmonds.
For you intellectuals, organize a mock debate between someone dressed as Pee Wee Herman and someone else decked out in their best Max Headroom outfit. I can almost hear it now. PWH: I know you are, but what am I? MH: Ggggggggggg! And drink Cccccoke. . . To be fair, add Saturday Night Lives Tommy Flanaigan as moderator. Yeah, yeah, that’s the ticket. . .
For those of you who are like me, you’ll want to become your favorite late rock star. Just a warning, girls, I saw a little too much of Mamma Cass last year, so you might want to avoid choosing her. If you don’t have a favorite that’s dead, try out a character from your favorite song.
Girls, I’d love to see Roxanne (The Police) this year, or maybe Lola (The Kinks). Lola is actually a man, so guys.
The Beatles offer endless characters. Elanor Rigby, Sgt. Pepper, or Nowhere Man are natural. How about a Daytripper or a Lady Madonna? (No no this madonna). My choice would be either I’m the Eggman or I’m the Walrus.
When you go out on Halloween night, look for Ruby Tuesday (the Stones) or Wendy (from every preBorn in the USA album Springsteen has released). Prince fans can look for Darling Nikki (ooh-la-la) or even a creative little red corvette.
Of all rock artists, Bob Dylan offers the longest list of fascinating characters. Pick up one of his mid-60s albums and choose one of the hundreds of seedy dwellers in his lyrics.
Above all, enjoy. Be creative and try to crush your friends. They might have to ask, but when you tell them, they’ll love it.
Oh yeah, I’m gonna be playing The Man with the Lightbulb Head from the song by British weirdo Robin Hitchcock. At least you can see me coming. . .
Sources
2/ https://washburnreview.org/32197/news/history-dress-hip-for-halloween-fun/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]