Are Pharrell Williams wearing pearls a bit too far, even for today’s fashionable man?





Despite my sons’ reluctance to adopt the full Coco Chanel look, I love the way men in general have started to explore new fashion possibilities and embrace trends previously considered feminine. Fashion houses such as Gucci, Bally and Vetements are leading the charge, sending their male models to gender-defying ponytail blouses, satin, lace and brocade, thus totally revitalizing the male category. Designers come up with more interesting fashion choices than suits, shirts, and ties, and that clearly pays dividends. But are pearls a step too far, even for today’s hipsters? Why can’t we take inspiration from Renaissance France, or the Maharajas of India, and bring major men’s pieces, such as diamond necklaces and tiered jewelry, gemstone bracelets , fingers stacked with rings? In recent times, traditional men’s jewelry has been so safe and apologetic that a simple silver bracelet, a diamond earring, small amulets on leather cords. It’s a style appropriate to the genre that says, I’m a little subway, but, hey, by no means girly. In my opinion, pushing the traditional boundaries of the genre is very appealing. As a teenage boy obsessed with David Bowie, I was delighted to see him in makeup and earrings (no one has ever looked better than him with blue eyeshadow and a bespoke suit in the Life on Mars video). I say skip the leather and silver tattoo and go strong on diamonds, pearls, opals, whatever. A Swedish fashion boss, and one of the most stylish men I’ve ever seen, met me once for lunch at Sydneys Rockpool restaurant, a popular destination for lawyers and businessmen in suits. expensive and bland. Olive-skinned, with long dark hair, he wore a white open-necked shirt, a bespoke navy striped suit, green velvet slippers, a gold earring, neck tattoos, and a gold ring with precious stones on each finger. Superb. If he had also worn a stained kohl eyeliner, I would have found my perfect man. Rappers and rock stars have certainly expanded the concept of men’s jewelry, with their gold chains and diamond skull rings, but Pharrell in his wise pearls was a real shock. A wonderful shock. How great it was if men started wearing pearls, brooches and rhinestone earrings (great against a tuxedo). As fashion blurs the lines between genres and we all wear hoodies and leggings, parkas and suits, the last hurdles to the fall are shoes and jewelry. I once noticed a man in Neiman Marcus in Los A, who wore a satin bomber jacket, with his jeans tucked into snakeskin stiletto boots. He sure turned heads, but I applaud his choice. David Bowie would have approved. This is an excerpt from Why did I buy this? Fashion mistakes, life lessons by Kirstie Clements (Murdoch Books).

