The digitalization of fashion explored in a new exhibition

A new museum exhibition in Helsinki explores universal themes that continue to prevail in fashionable 3D clothing, non-sexist clothing, apparel and inclusiveness.

From Friday to March 13 at the Designmuseum in Helsinki, Intimacy shines a light on 40 Finnish designers and companies, and shows how increasingly inclusive fashion around the world is for people of different sizes, ages, genders, races and cultures.

More from WWD

One of the curators of the exhibition, Annamari Vnsk, a professor at Aalto University, said that media coverage (especially new media technologies and social media) and digitalization of fashion have made the discourse more mainstream and most important. She said: Ordinary people, who previously did not have access to the fashion system, are now part of the discourse, debating online and posting about fashion. The fashion industry has been forced to change and participate in the broader fashion discourse in terms of a broader cultural understanding of what is fashion and what is desirable in fashion. It’s about public debate and how fashion is defined and understood in culture.

The exhibit touches on topics such as how social media typically prevents people from seeing entire clothes and how virtual reality can make a piece of clothing just a digital thing, Vnsk said. As Instagram and other digital channels continue to become important means of communication for fashion, some companies are taking a more digital approach. The Finnish Dutch company The Manufacturer only makes 3D clothes for avatars. The company collaborates with the biggest fashion houses and also works as a creative agency specializing in digital fashion design.

The Manufacturer, a Finnish Dutch company, only makes 3D clothing for use in virtual worlds with animated details. The company also works as a creative agency specializing in digital fashion. – Credit: Photo courtesy of Helsinki Designmuseum

Photo courtesy of Helsinki Designmuseum

Curator Intimacy noted how fashion brands like Balenciaga are immersed in the gaming industry, creating clothes for the characters and, in some cases, being able to purchase the virtual clothes and dress up your own avatar.

The story continues

Venia Elonsalos clothing, which incorporates plush toys such as shapes of tigers, elephants and giraffes, will be featured, as will The Manufacturers’ digital fashion video with avatars and a sort of virtual catwalk, and the installation by Sasu Kauppis where he used his designs as a screen on which he projects music that transforms into graphic elements. Kauppi also worked as a designer for the Kanye Wests Yeezy line.

Vnsk said: Fashion is often seen as that frivolous and superficial part of culture. This exhibition shows the artistic and thoughtful processes that go into the creation of clothing. What I really want people to take away is that fashion is that area of ​​culture where new ideas and political statements are created. It’s not just about consuming, but thinking creatively and making a statement about the state of the world in many cases.

She added that fashion is that sphere where body, gender, sexuality and race politics are conducted. It is a critical, creative, political area.

The exhibition features clothes by Ervin Latimer that change depending on the wearer. – Credit: Photo courtesy of Helsinki Designmuseum

Photo courtesy of Helsinki Designmuseum

The exhibition presents the styles of the winner of the Young Designer of the Year 2020 Ervin Latimer, whose clothes change depending on the body and size of the wearer. Another designer, Henna Lampinen, aims to break the ideal ultra-thin fashions by using a more robust muse. All black, genderless and graphically cut designs by Nomen Nescios are on display. Wildkind Kids, Anna Isoniemi, Teemu Muurimki, Aapo Nikkanen, Oura, Marimekko and Vyner Articles are among the other labels in the exhibition. A virtual tour will be available for two weeks, starting Monday on Designmuseos IG Live at 11 a.m. EST.

The Intimacy exhibition is part of a larger research project that over the next three years is expected to delve deeper into the intricacies of creative work through fashion, digitization and cultural education. The digitalization of fashion is a welcome development, especially when it comes to thinking about how and what to produce, as well as who to produce for, Vnsk said. Besides the environmental benefits, digital fashion creation frees up designers to experiment in the virtual world, she added.

However, with the virtual being somewhat intangible, one element that needs to be developed is how people will be able to touch and feel the way they can now with real clothing, Vnsk said. But there is quite a bit of research to integrate touch and feeling into the virtual world. This is very important to incorporate because touch is so important when it comes to fashion. It’s not just the aesthetics and the look, but really the experience. I am really convinced that this will be taken into consideration much more in the future, she said.

Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.