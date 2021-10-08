Dress for Success organizes fundraiser to promote the dignity of working women





PLAINS TWP. – Dress for Success Luzerne County hosted its annual Diamonds in the Woods fundraising dinner on Thursday evening. The non-profit organization, which is dedicated to empowering local women by providing a support network and professional clothing to help them get jobs and start thriving. Katrina Wallace, President of the Evening at the Woodlands Resort, thanked those present. “We’re so grateful to have you here, and it’s so great to see people coming together again, making a difference in the community,” she said. Wallace said that many people in our area rely on the safety net provided by Dress for Success. “A lot of us are fortunate enough to have a safety net… Dress for Success Luzerne County is a safety net for those who don’t,” she said. “We all know it takes more than the right outfit to build a family career; you need skills. This is why Dress for Success Luzerne County offers the opportunity for our women to acquire these skills. Linda Armstrong-Loop, founder and director of the organization, said the pandemic has exacerbated the need for programs like hers as it shows how difficult it is for many women to find jobs right now, even in the face of a shortage labor. “There are all these signs of hiring, but if your school is intermittently closed due to COVID, or if your kid is now sick, how many employers are really going to be patient and say, ‘OK, take the two weeks? leave to quarantine ”? ” she said. “Please understand that people want to work. Our women want to work. They want to raise their families with respect and dignity and be part of an amazing community. The annual fundraising dinner became a tradition to attract guests: dozens of champagne flutes had a small diamond floating at the bottom of the glass, but only one of those diamonds was actually real, judging by Simon’s Emile Zafrany. and Co. Jewelers in Kingston. But it took Zafrany until almost the very last person to find the real diamond; After hours of searching and increasingly worried looks from the event’s organizers, Forty Fort’s Megan Morgan learned she had the real diamond, and a cheer swept through the crowd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesleader.com/news/1516862/dress-for-success-holds-fundraiser-to-promote-dignity-for-women-workers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos