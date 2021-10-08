Man accused of robbing 6 Tacoma businesses, including iconic KIRO 7 News Seattle clothing store

TACOMA, Wash .– A man has been charged with robbing six Tacoma businesses over the course of about six weeks in the Stadium District and Hilltop neighborhoods.

In the most recent case, the 54-year-old is accused of breaking a glass door at the Hilltop Mr. Mac Ltd. store. September 28 and stealing clothes. The break-in at men’s clothing store Inconic was at least the fourth burglary he has suffered in recent months. The store was broken into three times in less than a week in September.

Detectives do not have enough evidence to recommend that the man be charged with the other burglaries by Mr Mac Ltd., Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said. No other arrests were made in these incidents.

Police arrested the man at the scene of the break-ins several times, but he was not jailed until September 30. Haddow highlighted the COVID-19 restrictions in place at the Pierce County Jail that dictate who can be incarcerated. The restrictions only allow those arrested on suspicion of violent crimes to be incarcerated. Haddow said the prison granted the TPD a reservation exception because of the many offenses associated with the man.

The News Tribune does not name the accused in this case due to the non-violent nature of his alleged crimes. The man was charged Monday in Pierce County Superior Court with second degree burglary.

He was arrested on Tuesday and his bail was set at $ 15,000.

The man was also charged with second degree theft, second degree malicious mischief and six additional counts of second degree burglary for allegedly breaking into five other businesses between August 17 and September 28. The value of the damage and items stolen in the break-ins that each involved breaking windows or glass doors was at least $ 9,000, according to probable cause determinations filed in each case. In several cases, the estimated cost of repairs was not included in court documents.

The indictment papers gave this account of each burglary:

August 17, 913 Martin Luther King Jr. Way: Police responded to a burglary alarm. A window in the building appeared to have been smashed by a stone. No suspects were found at the scene, but a computer monitor and laptop were reported missing for a total value of $ 4,000. Security footage showed a man walking outside the building around 5 a.m. with two laptops and a few boxes full of items.

August 22, 1113 South Street I: A burglary was reported at a daycare center. A window was smashed and the police found glass all over the building. The nursery manager told police he was missing various items worth about $ 3,270. Near the scene, officers found a man identified as the accused based on previous interactions with police and witness descriptions.

September 6, 919 North 2nd St.: Police were called around 3 a.m. to report a break-in at a cafe. A store worker video watched a man smash a window and lean inside. At the scene, police saw a man standing near the broken window. The police identified him as the accused and took him into custody.

September 16, 801 Division Ave. : A caller reported that a man was breaking down a barricaded window at a convenience store and trying to smash it. Police arrived and found a suspect walking away. The man agreed to speak with officers and was identified as the accused. He denied breaking the glass and was released at the scene.

September 18, 1012 Martin Luther King Jr. Way: The owner of a tattoo parlor has reported a possible burglary. Police found an empty cash register shattered to pieces outside the business and a shattered window on the south side of the building. The owner told police there would have been around $ 100 in the registry.

September 27, 801 Division Ave. : A caller reported hearing a broken window in a convenience store. Officers found a man sticking his hand through broken glass outside the store and identified him as the defendant. Nothing was reported missing from the store.

September 28, 1310 Martin Luther King Jr. Way: Police were called to Mr. Mac Ltd. for a vandalism report. Officers found the company’s glass front door shattered and a piece of concrete inside. Surveillance video showed a man, identified as the accused, throwing concrete through the door, then grabbing clothes and running away from the store.

This story was originally written and published by The News Tribune.

