Halsey shows off curves as she steps out of a low-cut dress just months after giving birth to son Ender





HALSEY showed off her curves as she stepped out of her low-cut dress. The 27-year-old flaunted her figure just months after giving birth to her son Ender. 5 Halsey flaunting her curves in a tight black dress Credit: Getty 5 The singer left little to the imagination with a plunging neckline Credit: Getty 5 She welcomed her first child this summer with her boyfriend Alev Credit: Instagram / iamhalsey Prior to her role as a musical guest on this weekend episode of Saturday Night Live, Halsey was spotted in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday outside of Rockefeller Center. The singer was stunned as she wore a long black dress, which fully covered her legs but gave viewers a clear glimpse of her cleavage with a dramatic plunging neckline. The bodycon bodycon dress showed off Halsey’s impressive post-baby body, while she completed the look with a black face mask and dark sunglasses. READY FOR SNL The singer is currently in New York to appear on Saturday’s episode of SNL, which will mark the animated debut of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian. On Wednesday, the show released the first teaser clip for the episode featuring the singer, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and SNL comic book Cecily Strong. In the video, the shocking host introduced herself as Kim Kardashian West despite Kanye West, 44, filing for divorce in February. MATERNITY Halsey – real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane – has officially achieved mom status as her first child was born on July 19, 2021. The singer tookInstagramto reveal the happy news by sharing two photos, one of which shows the star cradling the newborn baby in bed while her boyfriend Alev Aydin proudly watches. Halsey captioned it: “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. The musician then added: “Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021. Halsey first announced her pregnancy in January 2021 with a nude photoshoot cradling her round belly. While wearing only jeans in front of a silky white and purple background, the new mom captioned the shots: “Surprise!” alongside a series of baby emojis. In one of the images, the pop star wore a rainbow-colored bra, to signify that this child is their rainbow baby. PROUD MOTHER In early August, fans praised the singer after posting a photo of her breastfeeding baby Ender outside. She continued to give fans a glimpse of the breastfeeding process by posting a mirror selfie that showed her taking a break from her hair and makeup to feed their baby later in the month. 5 Halsey to be musical guest on SNL’s Saturday episode Credit: Instagram / NBC SNL 5 The star kept fans up to date on her early motherhood days Credit: Instagram Kim Kardashian introduces herself using the last name West after unpleasant divorce from Kanye in SNL’s first teaser with Halsey

