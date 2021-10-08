Men enjoy tradition and camaraderie at Billings Barber Shop





Austin’s Barber Shop is an old-fashioned community gathering place. It attracts men from all over the region: Billings, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, partly for the haircut but perhaps mostly for the barber. It’s a one-of-a-kind, old-fashioned business that stays afloat in the midst of a global pandemic. Austin Schlosser, owner of the Austin hair salon. KTVQ photo “It’s a place where men can come and be men and talk like guys,” said Austin Schlosser, owner of Austin’s Barber Shop in Billings Heights. “I think there is something special about that where a guy can go and get away with it and solve problems sometimes. I really like it.” Schlosser has built a trusting relationship with his customers and hears about almost anything you can imagine, from grandchildren to farming to soccer and other stories in the community. Mark Johnson, client of the Austin barber shop. KTVQ photo “And, like I said, some of them are real,” said Mark Johnson, one of Austin’s clients. “You got all the gossip. Yeah, you heard we were talking about high school football and local school board stuff and it’s a good way to make up for lost time.” “Sometimes it’s almost like a bartender,” said Don Gonzales, another Austin customer. “You’re going to say things that you probably wouldn’t say anywhere else. Gonzales spoke about something more personal during his tenure, his recovery from COVID. Don Gonzales, client of the Austin barber shop. KTVQ photo “I’m like, okay, you’ve got to make a decision right away, are you going to fight this or what because that’s it,” Gonzales said. “Very grateful. I received the best care I have ever received (in) any hospital. I fell ill about five weeks ago, so this was probably the last time I had an injury. cut my hair, so I’m feeling pretty clean right now. “ And the Austin barber shop was closed for a month and a half due to COVID but managed to stay in business. “After six weeks there were a lot of shaggy haircuts and a lot of homemade hairstyles that I had to fix,” Schlosser said. Schlosser has been a barber for 14 years, 13 of them in this shop he bought from his friend and mentor. “Jim Teter was the owner of the barber shop,” Schlosser said. “About a year I worked with him full time, then bought the store.” Austin has been involved with the Optimists, the Jaycees, and the Balloon Festival. This connection to the community is evident both outside and inside her hair salon. “When my stepfather was alive he was pretty still,” Johnson said. “And Austin is very patient in helping the older guys and getting them in and out of the chair safely.” “Your customers are not customers,” Schlosser said. “They are your friends.” “There aren’t a lot of old-fashioned hair salons that I’ve found,” Johnson said. “It fits my needs perfectly.” “There will always be a traditional barber shop in Billings because I’m not going anywhere,” Schlosser said. Austin’s Barber Shop is located at 2225 Main Street.

