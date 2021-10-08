Women’s indoor volleyball beats rival LMU in dramatic fashion Pepperdine Graphic

Senior center blocker Rosie Ballo goes for a block against LMU. The Waves started the WCC conference game undefeated after four games. Photos of Ryan Brinkman

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball (12-1) beat rivals in the PCH Cup Loyola Marymount University (12-2) in five sets 25-23, 34-32, 20-25, 23-25, 15-12 on Saturday October 2.

With the win, Pepperdine continues their scorching start to the season, securing a six-game winning streak and starting the WCC conference game undefeated in four matches. The Waves had an overall record of 36-16 against LMU before this game, with their previous victory last March in a three-set victory.

“I think the beauty of playing in a big conference is that you get tested all the time”, the head coach Scott Wong noted. “Really proud of our team to fight and fight no matter the situation. ”

The Waves drew the first blood on Saturday afternoon, winning the first two sets.

The first set saw the two teams trade points, as neither team was able to gain much offensive separation from each other.

Only with the junior passer Isabelle zelaya scored on a kill with the Waves up to 13-10 as the Waves offense picked up steam.

Powered by Zelaya and the senior outside hitter Rachel Ahrens, the Waves scored one point, increasing their lead to 17-10. The set ended with Ahrens hitting the critical hit, ending the first set 25-23, assisted by Zelaya.

“The games can go either way, they can go up or down,” Ahrens said. “But I think just getting through these times when we run out of energy and things don’t turn out the way we are shown shows that we’re resilient, we don’t give up.”

The second set was where the drama took place. A set normally ends at 25 points, but it took 34 points for the Waves to triumph over the Lions.

Central blocker in second year Meg brown started the score by converting on a to kill. LMU responded quickly by scoring four consecutive points, including two from service aces, taking an early 4-1 lead.

The turning point came when the score was 19-14, with LMU in the lead. Senior Libero Madison Shields racked up an ace and Pepperdine closed the gap 19-17, trying to mount a comeback.

The run ended with a score of 20-17 when LMU scored on a kill by a senior outside hitter Megan Rice, which Wong disputed. Unfortunately for the Waves, the initial floor appeal was upheld.

“I think we do a good job going through those kinds of unruly times and then coming together as a team and being disciplined,” Shields said.

The game increased its intensity at this point as the two teams once again traded points.

Whenever it seemed like the Waves were gaining momentum offensively, the Lions always had an answer, whether it came from a serve error or a kill. The waves just couldn’t move away.

LMU rookie outside hitter Kari geissberger scored from a kill, edging out LMU’s lead to 26-25. Wong immediately approached the referee, and after much debate, he decided not to use his second challenge.

“The same player touched the ball twice and that’s something [that] is not in dispute, ”Wong said. “It was then that I decided not to [to use the challenge] because she decided it was not objectionable.

The NCAA has decided to experiment with replay systems this year to improve call accuracy and see if any rules need to be adjusted. Coaches will have two challenges once the match has started, but if the match ends in a fifth set, they will have an additional challenge, although there are some specific rules that are not objectionable.

Finally, with a score equal to 32, LMU committed a service error and attack error and the Waves came out victorious. LMU made a total of 33 mistakes during the match.

With the Waves taking control of the first two sets, LMU returned the favor with their backs to the wall.

LMU came out shooting in the third and was able to score six straight runs during a stretch, which included five Pepperdine attack errors and one Geissberger kill, increasing LMU’s lead from 11-11 to 17- 11. Pepperdine couldn’t recover from this assault and, due to her mistakes, lost the set.

The Waves weren’t worried. Wong said they trust their teammates and the defensive effort they’ve been working on all season.

“There is a group of 17 young girls who love volleyball,” said Wong. “I think they’re the ones who look each other in the eye and say ‘You got this’ and then get back to work and work hard to build trust.”

The fourth set had a similar feel to the start of the game, which mainly included team exchange points. Outdoor hitter freshman Grace Chillingworth had four wins in the fourth set, but Pepperdine made six attacking errors, which ultimately led to his downfall. LMU won the set 25-23.

“When we struggled in the second, third set it was about communication and then we took it back,” Shields said.

The fifth set was more offensive for both teams. With the game in play, LMU struck first, with four consecutive runs.

Pepperdine responded with a 5-1 run through a ball handling error by first-year LMU smuggler Isabelle Bareford and two Geissberger attack errors.

The set was tied at 11 when Pepperdine started to walk away. Chillingworth was an offensive spark throughout the game and scored from a crucial kill. This was quickly followed by an ace from the junior defensive specialist Kayla joyce.

“I feel like it’s a room here, a blanket there, a dig here, and we’ve preached a lot that we have to stay disciplined in training,” Wong said. “We have to keep working, we have to keep grinding and to our credit, we did.”

Ahrens and Brown accompanied the offense with a kill and an ace, respectively. The match ended with a mistake by Geissberger.

The Waves celebrated, but LMU head coach Aaron Mansfield decided to use his last challenge. As the crowd held their breath, the Waves rejoiced at the initial call and came out victorious.

“I thought we defended really well, blocked, I would give us an A for that,” Wong said. “I felt that was our strength tonight and I’m proud of our team for doing these things.”

Ahrens and Chillingworth finished the match with 18 kills each. Zeyala led the team with 48 assists and Shields contributed with 23 digs. Senior central blocker Rosie Ballo also had an effective night with eight kills.

The Waves will travel to Stockton, Calif., To face University of the Pacific (6-10) Thursday, October 7 at 7 p.m. PDT.

