Super Lake Placid Describes Plan For Dress Code Overhaul | News, Sports, Jobs

LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Central School District School Board is taking its first steps to form an ad hoc dress code committee that will analyze the district’s current dress code policy and potentially present policy changes to the school board in December.

The school board asked Superintendent Timothy Seymour to form the committee after four high school students shared their concerns about the district dress code at the last board meeting on September 21. politics sexualize young women’s skin, discriminate against women with different body types, and blame women’s skin for “Distracting” their peers.

On Tuesday, Seymour presented his strategy for forming and leading the ad hoc committee. For advice on how to deal with dress policy issues, Seymour consulted the New York State School Boards Association’s article on dress code policies, which states that school dress code policies should be developed in collaboration with relevant stakeholders – students, parents, administrators and other school officials, such as board members, to ensure that any policy changes reflect community standards.

In a paper he presented to the board, Seymour wrote that the committee’s goal would be “Engage stakeholders from across the district in conversations about current community norms and standards of decorum and make recommendations to the Education Council on the existing dress code policy. “

The committee’s work will include: a shareholder survey, a series of three meetings with committee members, and a presentation of the committee’s findings and any dress code change recommendations to the school board, according to Seymour.

Investigation

Seymour plans to run a poll this weekend to get feedback on the dress code policy and find out if anyone is interested in participating on the ad hoc committee. He said he plans to send the survey to students, parents, teachers and school staff by email, and to reach out to parents and other community members through social media pages. of the school district on Twitter and Facebook.

The survey asks participants to provide their relationship – as a student, parent, faculty member, or community member – to the school, whether they reviewed the district dress code policy, whether they agree that the policy reflects “Current community standards” to “Good decorum” and whether they have an interest in participating in the ad hoc committee. If a participant answers no to the third question, they will be given the opportunity to provide open-ended comments.

Seymour said he plans to release the investigation by today and wants to let it circulate for about two weeks. By October 22, he hopes that the ad hoc committee will be formed, but he said that date is ” ambitious “. He said that if there was not enough poll participation or interest in committee membership by then, he was prepared to extend that period. But because he said that the students who spoke at the September 21 meeting “Got the ball rolling”, he wants to ensure that the committee is formed quickly so that the students feel heard.

Although Seymour said the poll would determine most of the adult committee members, the school board is considering opening the committee up to students involved in student government. He said that in the spirit of the school theme for the year, “Accountability,” the council plans to discuss with the students elected by the peers the composition of the committee once the school elections are over.

The final committee will consist of at least five students, three parents, three faculty members, three administrators, two school board members and Seymour. At first, the number of students for the committee was closer to three, but board member Daniel Cash encouraged Seymour to involve more students. Seymour said he wanted to keep the committee around 20 so the discussions were varied but manageable.

Meetings and final

presentation

Seymour said if the committee meets by October 22, he hopes to have the first dress code policy meeting during the week of October 25. In the committee document he presented to the board on Tuesday, Seymour said he plans to hold three of the bi-weekly dress code meetings before presenting the committee’s findings to the board.

For now, Seymour has said there are no plans to make the three ad hoc committee meetings open to the public. He said he could provide regular updates on the committee’s activities at open school board meetings. However, he plans to present the findings of the dress code policy committee to the education council at a public meeting.