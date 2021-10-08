from Colorado Springs Releases New Book on History of Male Beauty Rituals and Skin Care | Way of life

It took years for David Yi to adopt the skincare routines his South Korean mother imposed on him when he was little.

There was the facials, which he hated, and the strict adherence to thick, pasty white high SPF layers, which, combined with his natural peak of widows, resulted in bullying from his classmates, who called him a vampire. This only added to the loneliness Yi felt as an Asian American in his predominantly white community of Colorado Springs. His parents immigrated to Springs from South Korea in 1983.

And then there was her father, who had no problem pampering himself with his wife’s cosmetics and products. This confused young Yi. At home, personal care was gender-neutral, unstigmatized and taken seriously, but outside the home, in the Western world, the notion of beauty-conscious men was scorned.

Self-care has nothing to do with masculinity in the Eastern world, said Yi, from Springs. It’s about empowerment. The western world judged me and the eastern world taught me something else. We need to balance the two to become healthy individuals.

His new book, Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beauty (and How to Glow Up, Too), explores the history of men and people who identify with masculine and their relationship to appearance and beauty from the start. times until today.

Beauty has never been gendered. People from all walks of life have empowered themselves through aesthetics, Yi said. Neanderthals used crushed pyrite as a medium. The Vikings were considered fierce warriors, but they were also obsessed with aesthetics. They had grooming kits, toothpicks, beard and hair brushes, tweezers, they were beauty obsessed men.

If you’ve been paying attention to pop culture, you’ll have noticed that men and people who identify with masculine are going back to their roots and picking up serums and eyeliner. They kiss gender clothes (pop star Harry Styles), indulge their obsessions with acrylic nails (rapper Bad Bunny) and adorn their makeup cups and color their hair in Kool-Aid colors (southern boy group -Korean BTS).

It’s the rise of Generation Z, said Palmer High School graduate Yi. They are more open and born from the womb with an iPhone. The norms of masculinity are changing. People see that it is not just a note, but expansive and can be several things.

His change of mind about pampering his skin and saying yes to beauty came after moving from Colorado to New York, where he worked for Womens Wear Daily, New York Daily News, Harpers Bazaar and Mashable, and wrote for GQ, The Wall Street Journal, InStyle and Vogue, among others. (He returned to the Springs a year ago.)

Working in the relentless fashion industry, he said, where he experienced racism and invisibility as an Asian, made him return to his roots of self-care as a form of self-preservation.

It is not a question of vanity. It’s coming to terms with who you are and hugging your skin, Yi said. Looking into your pores is one way to become a more empowered human. Its transformer. It’s more than skin care for me, it’s about developing your appreciation for yourself. It is the only skin and the only body you have and you have to appreciate and love it.

After quitting fashion trench coats, Yi founded Very Good Light (online at verygoodlight.com) in 2016, an online skin care publication dedicated to the beauty and beauty of men, especially men of color and the LGBTQ community. And in March, he launched the gender-neutral skin care brand Good Light (online at goodlight.world), with products such as Moon Glow Milky Tonic Lotion and We Come in Peace probiotic serum, all made in South Korea.

I want to be as inclusive, loving and supportive as possible, said Yi. The slogan is Beauty Beyond the Binary. The beauty is that everyone takes responsibility. As a culture in 2021, we return to our nascent selves. Beauty is a catalyst for change and a way to express ourselves and celebrate who you are. It makes you stronger and more fierce.

