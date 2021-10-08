Fashion
from Colorado Springs Releases New Book on History of Male Beauty Rituals and Skin Care | Way of life
It took years for David Yi to adopt the skincare routines his South Korean mother imposed on him when he was little.
There was the facials, which he hated, and the strict adherence to thick, pasty white high SPF layers, which, combined with his natural peak of widows, resulted in bullying from his classmates, who called him a vampire. This only added to the loneliness Yi felt as an Asian American in his predominantly white community of Colorado Springs. His parents immigrated to Springs from South Korea in 1983.
And then there was her father, who had no problem pampering himself with his wife’s cosmetics and products. This confused young Yi. At home, personal care was gender-neutral, unstigmatized and taken seriously, but outside the home, in the Western world, the notion of beauty-conscious men was scorned.
Colorado Springs bestselling novelist writes about romance, sisters, food, overcoming disaster
Self-care has nothing to do with masculinity in the Eastern world, said Yi, from Springs. It’s about empowerment. The western world judged me and the eastern world taught me something else. We need to balance the two to become healthy individuals.
His new book, Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beauty (and How to Glow Up, Too), explores the history of men and people who identify with masculine and their relationship to appearance and beauty from the start. times until today.
Beauty has never been gendered. People from all walks of life have empowered themselves through aesthetics, Yi said. Neanderthals used crushed pyrite as a medium. The Vikings were considered fierce warriors, but they were also obsessed with aesthetics. They had grooming kits, toothpicks, beard and hair brushes, tweezers, they were beauty obsessed men.
If you’ve been paying attention to pop culture, you’ll have noticed that men and people who identify with masculine are going back to their roots and picking up serums and eyeliner. They kiss gender clothes (pop star Harry Styles), indulge their obsessions with acrylic nails (rapper Bad Bunny) and adorn their makeup cups and color their hair in Kool-Aid colors (southern boy group -Korean BTS).
It’s the rise of Generation Z, said Palmer High School graduate Yi. They are more open and born from the womb with an iPhone. The norms of masculinity are changing. People see that it is not just a note, but expansive and can be several things.
Colorado Springs couple publish new faith-based book on living with chronic pain
His change of mind about pampering his skin and saying yes to beauty came after moving from Colorado to New York, where he worked for Womens Wear Daily, New York Daily News, Harpers Bazaar and Mashable, and wrote for GQ, The Wall Street Journal, InStyle and Vogue, among others. (He returned to the Springs a year ago.)
Working in the relentless fashion industry, he said, where he experienced racism and invisibility as an Asian, made him return to his roots of self-care as a form of self-preservation.
It is not a question of vanity. It’s coming to terms with who you are and hugging your skin, Yi said. Looking into your pores is one way to become a more empowered human. Its transformer. It’s more than skin care for me, it’s about developing your appreciation for yourself. It is the only skin and the only body you have and you have to appreciate and love it.
All Pikes Peak Reads Program Features Colorado Springs Family Best Selling “Hidden Valley Road”
After quitting fashion trench coats, Yi founded Very Good Light (online at verygoodlight.com) in 2016, an online skin care publication dedicated to the beauty and beauty of men, especially men of color and the LGBTQ community. And in March, he launched the gender-neutral skin care brand Good Light (online at goodlight.world), with products such as Moon Glow Milky Tonic Lotion and We Come in Peace probiotic serum, all made in South Korea.
I want to be as inclusive, loving and supportive as possible, said Yi. The slogan is Beauty Beyond the Binary. The beauty is that everyone takes responsibility. As a culture in 2021, we return to our nascent selves. Beauty is a catalyst for change and a way to express ourselves and celebrate who you are. It makes you stronger and more fierce.
Contact the author: 636-0270
Contact the author: 636-0270
Sources
2/ https://gazette.com/life/colorado-springs-native-releases-new-book-on-history-of-male-beauty-rituals-skin-care/article_3de5ed7c-2091-11ec-b2b1-bbb6d9b5e88c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]