MET Gala – The AOC Clothing Controversy – The Pacific Index





One of the most anticipated events of the year is the Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Gala. This is an annual charity event benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute in New York City. The stars in attendance usually dress in eye-catching costumes that match the theme. The theme of the 2021 Met Gala was American Independence. Tickets for this event would have been priced at $ 30,000 or over $ 200,000 for a table. It is for luxury brands to have advertising opportunities. Many people had something to say about the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs (AOC) dress. She was wearing a white dress with bright red letters on the back that read TAX THE RICH, which sparked a controversial conversation. She wore this dress to an event that the richest people attend, now it's brave. Personally, I think the dress was right on the theme. When I opened Instagram the next day, it was the first thing I saw, and I immediately reposted it because I thought it was inspiring, the number of times people try to flip it for standing up for what she believes in and she still made it bold move, I mean, wow. In an interview with The Washington Post, she mentions how she is constantly criticized for her actions and opinions. I mean, I think I'm kind of at the point where no matter what I'm doing, if I wake up in the morning, there's going to be someone who has something to say about it, she says. AOC grew up in the Bronx, New York. She comes from a lifestyle that understands the hardships of a working class family and the opportunities offered to upper class societies. Having grown up in a working-class family myself, I think his message was courageous and a good opportunity to show his principles. We should applaud the fact that she hasn't abandoned her roots and instead uses her experiences to stand up for what she believes in for the betterment of society. If she had been widely criticized anyway, why not send a strong message? Ashley meza

Ashley Meza is originally from Portland, OR and is a journalism major who just transferred to Pacific. She enjoys writing about the Chicanx experience and taking photos in her spare time.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pacindex.com/opinion/2021/10/07/met-gala-the-aoc-dress-controversy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

