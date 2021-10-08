Men’s store arrives in Jacksonville





A Jacksonville couple with three children want to support local businesses and find it easy to buy clothes for one child but not the other two.

The word haberdashery provided them with the common thread of a clothing business that caters to men of all ages.

That was the name, says Tim Flinn. I like to dress and it was justified. Flinn and his wife, Colleen Flinn, have found local shopping for men to be a challenge. Colleen Flinn said she felt pressured to shop online for clothes for her boys. It is difficult to shop for men, she said of the clothing options available in the area.

Making things easier has become their quest. The Haberdash men’s merchant store is scheduled to open on October 23 at 70 E. Central Park Plaza. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday with evening hours that will expand over time. Understanding that Jacksonville and west-central Illinois is a farming community, the Flinns have adapted their store to the community, with the ultimate goal of keeping things local. This will be our take on the haberdashery haberdashery, said Tim Flinn. It is all the attention towards men and adapted to each man. The Flinns have made it their duty to invest in their community and their country through their store. Ninety percent of everything in our store is made in America, said Colleen Flinn. I feel like we did our homework to bring it to this area, said Tim Flinn. Both Flinns said they had a good response to their business venture. We have had a lot of positive feedback, said Tim Flinn. The Flinns see a tendency for people to want to shop locally and invest more in the community, they said. I hope there will be a small revolution after COVID, said Colleen Flinn. I can’t wait to see how it evolves over time.

