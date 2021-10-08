Rays’ Randy Arozarena makes spectacular history in ALDS

Randy Arozarena’s October magic is back – and more spectacular than ever.

Arozarena, the Tampa Bay Rays rookie outfielder, made history Thursday by hitting a homerun and flying at home in Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, giving the Kicking off the Rays’ defense of their historic American League pennant.

He’s the first player in playoff history to steal home and hit a home run in the same game. It was the first home steal in a playoff game since Javy Baez of the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the 2016 National League Championship Series.

And it was the first straight home steal in a playoff game since Jackie Robinson ducked under the tag of Yogi Berra in the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers-New York Yankees World Series opener.

A year ago, Arozarena hit 10 home runs and hit 29 hits in 20 games, two playoff records. He pushed the Rays to Game 6 of the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This year, they come in as favorites to defend their AL title and Game 1 of this quest, a 5-0 victory, showed why.

Arozarena walked in the first inning and scored on an RBI brace from Wander Franco, their 20-year-old rookie shortstop. Nelson Cruz, their 40-year-old DH, hit a home run on one of Tropicana Field’s infamous catwalks.

And then in the fifth, Arozarena tore up 106 mph and 397 feet in left field to give the Rays a 4-0 lead. It was his 11th homerun in the playoffs, putting him just six homers in the all-time top 10 – a surprising achievement given that Arozarena, technically, is still a 26-year-old rookie.

In the first game, he saved the best for last.

Arozarena walked out in the seventh inning and finished third thanks to Franco’s RBI brace. Red Sox left-hander Josh Taylor was called in, and Arozarena immediately started making aggressive leads at third base as Taylor threw at Brandon Lowe.

Taylor, it seems, has gone to great lengths not to be disturbed by Arozarena, and perhaps has become too laid back. As Taylor came in with the 1-2 count on Lowe, Taylor’s back turned away from Arozarena, the Cuban native rushed for the house, taking several steps ahead before Taylor realized what was happening. was happening.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Arozarena has been harassing him to steal home for weeks. In the 2020 World Series, teammate Manuel Margot was sent off at home when he attempted a similar heist against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, with Margot admitting to attempting the theft on his own.

When Arozarena reached third place Thursday night and noticed Taylor’s inattention, he said he gave a fair warning, telling third baseman Rodney Linares: “I’m going to go, I’m going to go. go.”

Linares still had to sort out the problem with the boss.

“He’s been asking me throughout the season, verde, verde, green light verde,” Cash said of Arozarena. “We finally gave it to him.”

He easily beat Taylor’s throw to catcher Christian Vazquez with a head first slide to score the last point of the night.

On Friday night, Shane Baz will look to follow in the footsteps of fellow rookie Shane McClanahan – who pitched five scoreless innings in Game 1 – and give the Rays a series lead. With the Red Sox behind the curve after having to win Tuesday’s wildcard game to enter the ALDS, this indeed looks like the Rays’ clearest path to another World Series shot.

If they fail, they’ll just have to settle for breaking the game regularly – thanks to their outfielder playing like anything but a rookie.

“The robbery of the house was one of the coolest things I’ve seen on a baseball field,” Cash said. “This game is all about history. And every time you put your name in these categories like Randy, I’ve never seen anything like it.”