Fashion
How Kate and Meghan pay homage to Princess Diana through their wardrobes
Since going public, the Duchesses have woven elements of their late mother-in-law’s iconic outfits into their own closets. Diana’s penchant for Peter Pan collars and bow tie blouses, for example, became Kate’s signature, while Meghan channeled Diana’s love for bodycon dresses and trim cuts.
A look back at Princess Diana’s life in fashion
Read on to find out more about how the couple paid tribute to Princess Diana through their thoughtful style choices.
Blue polka dot dress
Kate Middleton wears an Alessandra Rich gown at an event at Bletchley Park in 2019, inviting comparisons to the one worn by Princess Diana over 30 years earlier.
Polka dots and exaggerated collars were a staple of Princess Diana’s wardrobe, and Kate has adopted both over the years. Most notably, the Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out on several occasions in a navy blue polka dot dress with a white collar and cuffs from London designer Alessandra Rich. The dress looks like a contemporary take on the one worn by Princess Diana during a photoshoot at Kensington Palace in 1985.
The Alessandra Rich dress has proven popular with other prominent figures: In 2018, Abigail Spencer, Meghan’s close friend and former “Suits” co-star, wore the same dress for Meghan and Harry’s wedding, while Ivanka Trump wore it with a big white belt. to accompany his father on a trip to an Illinois steel mill.
Maternity Clothing Declaration
Meghan and Princess Diana were pictured wearing similar embroidered green coats while they were pregnant.
While pregnant with Prince Harry, Princess Diana’s style changed to suit her bump with flowing dresses and striking coats. On a visit to Bristol in 1982, she stepped out in an elegant green coat with velvet details and a matching hat.
Red Lindo Wing sets
Kate and Diana stand on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital decades apart. Kate’s red Jenny Packham dress with a Peter Pan collar appeared to be a tribute to her late mother-in-law.
Diana was among the first royals to give birth in hospital, rather than at home, and welcomed her two sons to St. Mary’s. Kate followed in her footsteps, giving birth to all of her children at the same facility and posing on the exact same stairs for photographers.
Dark mourning outfits
Meghan and Diana both wore black buckled coats, wide-brimmed hats and red poppy brooches at commemorative events.
When attending dark services as part of their royal duties, Meghan and Princess Diana both followed the tradition, opting for all-black looks that reflected the solemnity of the occasion.
In 1990, on Remembrance Day, Princess Diana paid homage to the Yokohama War Cemetery in Japan, wearing a fitted black coat with a gold buckle, as well as a wide-brimmed hat and blouse. silk bow tie in the same shade.
Meghan adopted an equally subdued tone in 2019, when she attended the annual Remembrance Sunday services at the Westminster Cenotaph War Memorial – an event that honors soldiers killed in wartime – wearing a black buckled coat silver by Stella McCartney and an ornate hat bow by milliner Stephen Jones.
Both pinned a red poppy brooch on their lapels to commemorate the lives lost.
Beads and tiaras
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana both wear the Lover’s Knot tiara, matching Collingwood pearl earrings and a Royal Family Order brooch.
Tiaras are usually reserved for state occasions, but when an event calls for it, Kate often gravitates to the Lover’s Knot Tiara, one of Princess Diana’s favorite pieces. In the photo above, worn by Kate at a state banquet in honor of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands in 2018, the tiara is said to be so heavy that it sometimes gave off headache to Diana.
The style of Kate’s outfit that day reflected elements of a look Diana wore in Vancouver in 1986. Kate appears to have opted for the same earrings as Diana, identified by Town & Country magazine as the earrings. Collingwood Pearl earrings. But more importantly, she affixed a badge with a yellow ribbon, a miniature crown and a portrait of the Queen surrounded by diamonds on her dress.
Known as the Order of the Royal Family of Queen Elizabeth II, this rare badge is awarded to women of the Royal Family at the Queen’s discretion. Former British monarchs have their own family orders, and Queen Elizabeth received them from her father, King George VI, and her grandfather, King George V.
Bold asymmetrical dresses
Princess Diana’s stylist Anna Harvey once said Princess Diana loves one-shoulder dresses and Meghan Markle followed in her footsteps in a bodycon dress by Givenchy.
She remembers dressing Diana in a white beaded sleeve dress by Japanese designer Hachi, which was heavily photographed by the press in the 1980s. “She looked stunning but the establishment hated it. It was too revealing, they didn’t think it was royal, ”Harvey wrote.
