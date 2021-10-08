16 awesome sales and discounts you can’t miss





It may still be early October, but this year’s vacation deals have officially started. Amazon was the first major retailer to launch its first markdowns early this week, and other retailers are starting to follow suit. But discounts aren’t always as impressive as they might first appear. That’s where our research comes in: we’ve sifted through hundreds of promotions available from fashion, tech, beauty, home and other retailers with specials right now to narrow down the best ones. offers that are really worth adding to your cart. One of the best deals this weekend is at Our Place, where you can take advantage of 21% off rarely discounted prices. … [+] Always Panoramic.

Our place

Whether you want to invest in a patio heater for fall accommodation or are you looking for a new pair of everyday leggings, you can find what you want at a reduced price right now. Below, find 16 of the best markdowns available as we speak. And if you want to buy and save more, check out our list of the hottest online sellers right now. The best deals to buy right now: Home Get the famous Always Pan for $ 115 Now you have the chance to win Always Pan, the coveted Our Places, for just $ 115. Earlier this week, the brand announced its Early Bird sale, giving customers the option to kick off their holiday shopping by grabbing the 8-in-1 dish for 21% off its total price. The essentials of non-stick cooking are so popular that they’ve sold out more than ten times, so scoring one at a discount is no small feat. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Other offers of houses to buy Quility 2olb Weighted Blanket (60% off) : If you suffer from anxiety or insomnia, this soothing weighted blanket could be a total game-changer and it’s on sale for over half the discount when you apply the coupon below the price.

KitchenAid Professional Series 5 Plus Stand Mixer ($ 150 off) : Ditch your worn-out hand mixer in favor of this professional-grade KitchenAid just in time for holiday cooking. Psst: It's on sale for $ 280 right now.

West Elm Freestanding Patio Heater (50% off): Designed to heat up to 200 square feet of outdoor space, this free-standing patio heater will let you enjoy the backyard during the colder months. With that in mind, he strongly suggests grabbing one (or a few) while it's 50% off.

: Ditch your worn-out hand mixer in favor of this professional-grade KitchenAid just in time for holiday cooking. Psst: It’s on sale for $ 280 right now. West Elm Freestanding Patio Heater (50% off): Designed to heat up to 200 square feet of outdoor space, this free-standing patio heater will let you enjoy the backyard during the colder months. With that in mind, he strongly suggests grabbing one (or a few) while it’s 50% off. The best deals to buy right now: fashion Get 50% off Comfortable and Flattering Everlanes Leggings Wearers say the Everlanes Perform leggings are some of the most comfortable and flattering on the market, so you can also buy a pair while they’re half the price. Soft, breathable leggings are a great buy, whether you want to wear them for exercise, lounging around the house, or a combination of the two. Other fashion deals to buy The best deals to buy right now: Tech Mark a Kindle Paperwhite at its lowest price ever Amazon recently announced that it will release a few new versions of the Kindle on October 27, and like clockwork, the retail giant has started drastically cutting back on older versions of the device. You can get the 2018 Paperwhite, which has a waterproof body and weeks of battery life for its lowest price on record, at just $ 75. The only problem is that this reduction of $ 55 only applies to the blue color. Other tech offers to buy The best deals to buy right now: Beauty This La Mer gift box is 25% off Whether you are looking for a holiday gift for your skincare obsessed best friend, or want to try La Mers’ cult products yourself, this gift set is definitely worth adding to your basket. It has $ 545 worth of products for just $ 274 thanks to the 25% discount, which is a pretty good deal. Other beauty deals to buy

