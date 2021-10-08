New Scorcesa wedding dresses, plus past collections





Founded in 2020 by designer Charles Dieujuste, Scorcesa was created with the modern and avant-garde bride in mind. The brand quickly became a leader in the wedding arena, continually pushing the boundaries of fashion and setting new trends in bridal wear. “Scorcesa embodies all aspects of feminine sophistication with an independent and confident touch, focusing on the passionate ambition and captivating charm that every bride possesses,” said the designer. Married. For those looking to experiment and embrace their personal style, Scorcesa is absolutely the brand to follow. Take a look at the past and present collections below. Scorcesa fall 2022 Entitled ‘Marriage in Provence’, designer Charles Dieujuste reveals: ‘The collection is inspired by the nostalgic romantic era of the picturesque 18th century backdrop of the lush mountainous countryside of Mole Saint-Nicholas, Haiti. The looks incorporate Haitian folklore with the urban sophistication of New York City and tell the story of the new beginnings of modern nuptials.The collection features a selection of silky, modern and bohemian silhouettes while embodying romanticism and the optimism of the occasion. Each creation responds to the individuality and needs of the modern bride, whose complex lifestyle calls for a timeless yet unforgettable look that can be worn for many occasions. “ Watch 1 Courtesy of Scorcesa

The cup:Long Sleeve Off The Shoulder Midi Dress Equipment:Silk moiré The wow factor:The cutout design on the neckline and puffed sleeves Watch 2 Courtesy of Scorcesa

The cup:Bandeau crop top connected to high waist pants and a rear train Equipment:4-ply silk georgette The wow factor:The sexy but elegant two-piece silhouette Watch 3 Courtesy of Scorcesa

The cup:Cropped top paired with a high waist trumpet skirt Equipment:Top: knitted georgette / skirt: silk crepe The wow factor:The asymmetrically placed black belt that serves as a train Watch 4 Courtesy of Scorcesa

The cup:One-shoulder cropped top paired with wide high-waisted pants Equipment:Top: Hammered silk / Pants: Silk crepe The wow factor:The structured silhouette of the pants and the bodice draped over the top Watch 5 Courtesy of Scorcesa

The cup:Long Sleeve Wrap Evening Dress Equipment:Satin silk crepe The wow factor:Front arch and thigh-high lunge Watch 6 Courtesy of Scorcesa

The cup:Long-sleeved dress with stand-up collar Equipment:Chinese crepe The wow factor:Cinched belted waist Watch 7 Courtesy of Scorcesa

The cup:Strapless mermaid evening dress Equipment:silk charmeuse The wow factor:Ruffled hem at the bottom of the dress Scorcesa spring 2022 For its first collection, Dieujuste attributes the inspiration for its Spring 2022 collection to “the modern bride in mind, and the current space of micro-weddings. I was inspired by the summer breeze of a destination wedding on Haiti’s northern coastal cliff ” On to the Spring 2022 collection by Scorcesa. Watch 1 Courtesy of Scorcesa

Look 1: Two-piece bridal look with wide pants and a cropped top with long sleeves and a stand-up collar. Watch 2 Courtesy of Scorcesa

Look 2: Trumpet dress with long sleeves and high collar. Watch 3 Courtesy of Scorcesa

Look 3: Two piece bridal look with a fitted blazer and midi pencil skirt. Watch 4 Courtesy of Scorcesa

Look 4: A-line metallic gold fitted strapless dress. Watch 5 Courtesy of Scorcesa

Look 5: A dazzling red strapless trapeze dress with a flowing train in the back. Watch 6 Courtesy of Scorcesa

Look 6: Strapless trapeze dress in silver metal. Watch 7 Courtesy of Scorcesa

Look 7: Golden metallic kaftan.

