Sonja Morgan’s daughter Quincy wears a pink dress for her 21st birthday

Sonja Morgan often documents the defining moments of her daughter Quincy Adams Morgan on Instagram. In 2019, she shared a preview of move-in day at Quincy University, and the following year, she enthusiastically showed off Quincy’s first apartment. Most recently, Sonja posted videos of Quincy’s 21st birthday celebration, whereThe real housewives of New York girl looked gorgeous in a sparkling pink outfit.

“This is what 21 looks like,” Sonja captioned an Instagram post with two clips. “Happy birthday my darling, light of my life, center of my universe.” One of the videos showed a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot in honor of her daughter’s birthday. For the special occasion, Quincy shook a sequin cowl neck mini dress and matching sequin gloves from Dyspnea.

The dress seems to be that of dyspneaParis Circa 2004 Mini Dress, which is currently available for $ 320, and the gloves are probably $ 99 from the brand Oprah’s Gloves. According to her website, the dress and gloves are hand beaded.

The sparkling look wasn’t just for the photoshoot. Sonja’s post featured a second video showing Quincy dancing with friends while wearing the same dress, though she appears to have ditched the gloves. The clip also showed her gorgeous white birthday cake, which had three tiers and was topped with sparklers.

The celebration at Etiquette in New York City also included a special shout out to Sonja. In an Instagram story, Quincy shared a photo of the venue’s drink specials of the week, including a “SonjaRita,” made up of tequila, blood orange, triple sec, lime and a sweet and sour mix. . In his caption, Quincy wrote: “If my first drink like [a 21-year-old] to be a sonjarita? “