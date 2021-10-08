Dolce & Gabbana Sets NFT Fashion Record of US $ 6 Million





In 2018, Dolce & Gabbana found itself in a debacle when the fashion house released a video of a Chinese model eating Italian delicacies with chopsticks, which led to a series of offensive statements from the creators towards the community. Chinese. D&G expected the video to help further integrate the brand into the Chinese market. However, after much negative feedback, the brand was digitally canceled worldwide. After what appears to have been the downfall of the Italian brand, D&G has apparently dismissed the problem and found another niche to propel its brand forward. Recently, the brand announced that it has sold out its nine-piece digital collection of NFT alongside physical sewing items. The brand has accumulated a total of ETH 1885.719 in profit, which equates to approximately US $ 5.7 million. New York Times reported the collection, titled Genesis Collection, has been displayed and auctioned on the digital luxury market, UNXD. Since D&G announced its collection, Ethereum cryptocurrency has risen 10% last week, officially bringing the collection to over US $ 6 million. The collection began when Shashi Menon, founder and CEO of UNXD, approached the luxury fashion house with the idea. Five pieces in the collection were in fact physical designs developed by D&G. UNXD created the virtual iterations, including two versions of The Dress from a Dream in gold and silver with shiny crystal beads. Others included an emerald green men’s suit and two crown accessories, one in gold and the other in silver set with gemstones. The other four pieces were exclusive digital pieces based on sketches by the brand’s designers. The Doge’s Crown received the highest price, with seven blue sapphires and 142 diamonds, selling for the equivalent of US $ 1.25 million at the time of the auction. As NFTs become an increasingly sought-after product, luxury fashion houses have found different ways to capitalize on the digital space. Earlier this year, Gucci also created an NFT video loop inspired by its fall 2021 collection. Dolce & Gabbana is reportedly looking to expand even further in the NFT market. In case you missed it, Evolved apes NFT investors were scammed for millions after the creator was released on bail.

